TL;DR

TD Sequential indicator prints a “9” signal, suggesting ADA’s downtrend may be nearing exhaustion.

The asset pushes into a resistance zone near $0.86 as analysts watch for a break toward $1.00.

MACD and Bollinger Bands support bullish momentum, with the price holding above the weekly midline.

TD Sequential Points to Shift in Price Trend

Cardano (ADA) is showing a possible change in direction based on the TD Sequential indicator. A “9” buy signal appeared on the daily chart, a setup often seen when downward pressure starts to ease. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez commented,

Cardano $ADA is a buy, according to the TD Sequential indicator! pic.twitter.com/0DtVO8mhBq — Ali (@ali_charts) September 3, 2025

Following the signal, ADA closed at $0.82 with a daily gain of 2% and has since moved to $0.83. Trading volume over the past 24 hours stands at $1.46 billion. Market participants are watching for further signs of strength to confirm whether a recovery is underway.

ADA is testing resistance between $0.83 and $0.86, an area where sellers were active in previous attempts. Analyst CW said, “$ADA is breaking through its first sell wall.” If buyers maintain pressure and close above this zone, the next price levels to watch are $0.90 and $1.00.

According to our weekly prediction, support remains around $0.77 and $0.70. Larger demand zones stretch from $0.50 to $0.69, where the price previously found stability. These levels may offer a cushion if the current move loses strength.

Technical Indicators Show Moderate Momentum

Bollinger Bands on the weekly chart show ADA trading above the midline at $0.74. The upper band is at $0.96, placing current price action near the top half of the range. This setup often suggests a slight upward bias as the price holds above the average.

MACD also shows a favorable structure. The MACD line is above the signal line, with both in positive territory. The histogram remains green, reflecting continued buying interest.

Whether this trend continues may depend on price holding above near-term support and the strength of market flows in the coming days.