Artificial intelligence has been one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency industry (and well beyond it) for more than a year now, and many teams are looking for ways to leverage their tech stack and build off of AI.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently took to X to share his thoughts on which network might be the best for AI-based applications.

Under the hood, Algorand’s tech combined with a useful proof of work turned to AI interface would make it the greatest decentralized powerhouse our industry has seen. It would be cool to see it become a partnerchain and push Minotaur to its limits. – Tweeted Hoskinson.

To those wondering, Minotaur is a consensus algorithm that the Cardano team put forth in November 2022. It’s a resource-based consensus that’s designed to combine proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS) while also proving it optimally fungible.

At the core of Minotaur’s design, it operates in epochs while also sampling the computational power that’s currently active to provide a fair exchange between the two sources, stake, and work.