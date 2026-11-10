Cardano (ADA) vs. Solana (SOL): 3 AIs Analyze Which Will Perform Better in Q4?

The popular altcoins ADA and SOL have faced significant headwinds in 2026, dropping 45% and 30% year-to-date, respectively.

We asked three of the most widely used AI-powered chatbots whether they can stage a recovery during the final quarter of 2026 and which one is primed to perform better. Check out the interesting answers.

Why SOL Might Have an Edge?

According to Google’s Gemini, Solana’s native token is generally positioned to outperform ADA in Q4, driven by network activity, ecosystem liquidity, and institutional momentum.

The chatbot noted that financial giants such as Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Invesco, Grayscale, and others have already launched spot SOL ETFs, while ADA continues to wait on the sidelines for SEC approval.

Outflows from these products have significantly surpassed inflows over the past several days, suggesting institutional investors should show renewed appetite to drive a meaningful recovery for Solana. The first financial vehicle of that type went live on October 28, and since then, cumulative total net inflows have exceeded $1.4 billion.

In conclusion, Gemini said that Solana consistently captures high trading volume across decentralized exchanges and meme coin activity, generating robust network fee capture. It also stated that the asset has stronger tailwinds to post higher relative returns in Q4 due to active user engagement.

Perplexity agreed with the thesis, saying SOL is often the choice for investors who prioritize liquidity, current usage, and a higher-probability relative-performance trade. In comparison, it maintained that ADA suits those who want exposure to “a smaller-cap, catalyst-driven bet and can tolerate a wider range of outcomes.”

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“For Q4 2026 relative performance, I’d favor SOL over ADA – roughly a 60/40 lean rather than a certainty. SOL has the stronger existing adoption and liquidity base, while ADA’s upside depends more heavily on successful execution of its upgrade roadmap and a meaningful DeFi-adoption turnaround,” it concluded.

Surprise Rally From ADA?

While ChatGPT also estimated that SOL has the upper hand for the remainder of the final quarter of the year, it said ADA has a credible case for a sharper surprise rally than its rival.

OpenAI’s platform noted that the strongest identifiable catalyst for Cardano’s cryptocurrency is progress toward the major protocol upgrade Dijkstra and its main scaling component Linear Leios.

“A convincing delivery milestone could change sentiment quickly and generate a stronger percentage rebound than SOL,” it stated.

At the same time, ChatGPT said the broader cryptocurrency market remains under serious pressure, and it won’t be a surprise if both assets post further declines by year-end.