Cardano (ADA) Slips 10% Weekly, But Key Indicator Flashes Buy Signal: Details

Cardano’s native token remains well in the red on a weekly scale, reflecting the predominantly bearish mood dominating the crypto market.

Nonetheless, one important metric (which has previously been quite accurate) suggests that the price might be gearing up for a resurgence.

Formation of a Local Bottom?

As of press time, ADA trades just south of $0.25, down 10% from nearly $0.28 seven days ago. According to popular analyst Ali Martinez, the asset could be primed for a rebound, as the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal today.

He noted that this metric has been remarkably precise at predicting shifts in ADA’s short-term momentum. On May 10, for example, it flashed a sell signal, followed by a 15% correction over the last ten days.

“Now that this cooling-off phase has fully run its course, the same indicator is flashing a buy signal today. This implies that a local bottom is forming,” he argued.

Martinez set the first rebound target at $0.255 if buying pressure builds at ongoing levels. Clearing that level could open the door to test $0.262. At the same time, he warned that this bullish setup would be invalidated if ADA fails to hold the support zone at approximately $0.246.

Earlier this month, the analyst paid special attention to $0.25, reminding that it has served as a major turning point in previous years. In January 2023, ADA bounced off this level and climbed 88% in the weeks that followed. In September that year, the same zone once again acted as a solid support, igniting a massive 243% surge.

For their part, Sssebi claimed that the asset priced at $0.25 is “extremely undervalued,” highlighting the ongoing advancement of Cardano’s ecosystem.

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Further Losses on the Way?

It is important to note that Sessebi has been quite inconsistent in their ADA predictions. Earlier this week, the analyst envisioned an additional price drop for the coin if Bitcoin (BTC) does the same.

“Considering that ADA got rejected exactly at the upper trendline of the descending channel, we can assume that it will also retest the bottom of the channel around $0.22,” they stated.

Erick Crypto was also somewhat pessimistic, opining that the asset remains within a bearish structure, with sellers in charge. At the same time, he claimed that this zone around $0.25 could become a strong support area if buyers step in with volume confirmation.