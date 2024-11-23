After the recent consolidation, Cardano resumed its recent bull run in the past 12-24 hours with another double-digit surge that pushed it to over $1 for the first time in over two years.

In the process, its market cap has soared to almost $40 billion, according to CoinGecko, making ADA the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by that metric after it surpassed USDC’s $38.8 billion.

ADA’s Recent Rally

Perhaps it all started two weeks ago when IOG’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, said he will spend a portion of his time in 2025 working alongside the Trump administration on establishing a more favorable and fair crypto policy in the US. At the time, ADA exploded by 30% daily and neared $0.6.

Hoskinson continued with his interactions and hints about something big in the following weeks, and ADA kept climbing. It surpassed $0.72 last weekend, and speculations started to emerge about whether it could “do an XRP” and shoot above $1.

It consolidated at around $0.8 for a few days but initiated another leg-up on Friday evening that pushed it to $0.9. The bulls kept their foot on the gas pedal, and ADA indeed blasted through the $1 milestone hours ago. Moreover, the asset jumped to a 2.5-year peak of $1.15 earlier this morning before retracing slightly to $1.08.

ADA has gained over 200% in the past month, which is second only to Dogecoin’s 230% surge from the top 15 cryptocurrencies.

Can it Go to $10?

With $1 already hit during this cycle, crypto analysts and commentators started to highlight new targets for ADA for the upcoming months. Interestingly, the most frequently mentioned one is quite optimistic – $10.

If ADA’s supply remains the same as it is now, a price tag of $10 would mean that its market capitalization will skyrocket to roughly $400 billion. To put things into perspective, this would help ADA rival ETH, which now has such a market cap.

To get there, though, ADA would need to overcome several resistance levels on its way, including the all-time high of September 2021 of $3.09 (CoinGecko data) and $3.5, according to Beastlorion, who shared an interesting chart on X.

$ADA Bull target this cycle: I’m thinking $3.5 on the low side, $10 on the high side. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/83zLRLx41M — Beastlorion️ (@Beastlyorion) November 20, 2024