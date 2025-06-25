ADA failed to hold above 60 cents as it seeks support lower.

Key Support levels: $0.50, $0.45

Key Resistance levels: $0.64, $0.90, $1.3

1. Sellers Pushed ADA Under 60 Cents

With buyers remaining on the defensive, ADA’s price fell under 60 cents and appears unable to reclaim this key psychological level. At the time of this post, the price is under $0.58 and could fall to the support at $0.50 where buyers showed interests in the past.

2. Bearish Momentum Increases

The daily RSI fell into oversold territory on Sunday and bounced outside of this zone on Monday. However, at this time, this indicator is falling again. This shows weakness in the price action and inability of buyers to reverse this downtrend. Hopefully, the support at 50 cents will stop the selloff.

3. Sellers Dominate

The daily volume shows that sellers are making higher highs. They hold the initiative and can dictate price direction. Bounces are brief and are likely the result of shorts being closed which means sellers need to buy to close positions. Unfortunately, the price also made a lower low on Sunday which is a bearish signal.