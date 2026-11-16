Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions for This Week

ADA closes another difficult week in red after falling by 11%.

Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.15

Key resistance levels: $0.23

ADA is Back on $0.15

Between June and September, ADA nearly doubled in price as buyers returned to take it to $0.28. However, that rally is now fully erased as sellers reversed the price back to its starting position at $0.15 which is also acting as support.

This reversal comes after Cardano closed six consecutive weekly candles in red. There has been no relief since the start of October. However, buyers could become more present around the $0.15 support since this level brought back interest in the past.

Did ADA Bottom or Not?

If sellers manage to send ADA below $0.138 (the bottom from June 2026), then the race to find a new bottom will begin. That implies the current support level was only a temporary relief before sellers resume their search for lower lows.

If $0.15 falls, then buyers will fall back to $0.10, which is the most important support level where they may become interested again. However, such a price will see Cardano crash another 30% from today’s price.

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Weekly MACD Bearish Cross

To make matters worse and put sellers in control, the weekly MACD just did a bearish cross. This is a major signal to market participants and cannot be dismissed easily. It usually takes months for the weekly MACD to reverse course.

Therefore, bears could be looking to dominate the ADA chart well into early 2027. Even if the price bounces eventually, it’s likely that any buy pressure will just provide an opportunity for sellers to return.