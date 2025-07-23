ADA tested the $0.90 resistance, but was unable to break it. What’s next for Cardano’s native asset?

Key Support levels: $0.64, $0.80

Key Resistance levels: $0.90, $1

1. Key Resistance Stops the Uptrend

After buyers moved ADA to the $0.90 resistance, the bullish momentum took a pause. Sellers are currently pushing back on the price, which is currently found around $0.86. Should they insist, then ADA has good support at $0.80 and $0.64.

2. Bulls Have the Upper Hand

Considering the recent rally, a pullback was likely here. Once buyers take a pause, Cardano has a good chance to eventually break $0.90 and reclaim a price tag above $1. That could be the catalyst for new highs as attention returns to this cryptocurrency.

3. Buy Volume Explodes

Buyers have driven the price of ADA from $0.50 to $0.90 since late June, driven by substantial buy volume not seen since February. At the time of this post, the volume is declining in line with the ongoing pullback. Nevertheless, bulls are still dominating, and they could return as soon as this cryptocurrency finds solid support.