ADA returns on an uptrend. How high can it go?

Key Support levels: $0.64

Key Resistance levels: $0.90, $1

1. ADA Secured 64 Cents as Support

With the price comfortably above the 64 cents support, buyers have the upper hand right now. The recent price action also puts ADA in a clear uptrend with a target at $0.90 which is less than 20% away at the time of this post.

2. Momentum Shifts Bullish

In line with most of the market, the momentum on Cardano is also shifting bullish. This can be seen on multiple timeframes such as the 3-day MACD and soon on the weekly timeframe if buyers continue to keep up the pressure. This is encouraging and suggests that ADA has potentially already bottomed at 51 cents.

3. Buyers Return

Another clear signal that the momentum is shifting can be seen on the volume profile where buyers just made a higher high. This is a vote of confidence that ADA is ready to move higher with key targets at $0.90 and $1. It is critical for this cryptocurrency to reach 90 cents so that the price can also secure a higher high.