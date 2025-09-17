ADA was rejected by the $0.90 resistance. Can buyers push back?
Key Support levels: $0.77, $0.70
Key Resistance levels: $0.90, $1
1. Resistance Rejects Buyers
This week, ADA made an attempt at breaking the $0.90 resistance, but was rejected, and the price is now hovering under this key level. This failure to move higher can be interpreted as bearish and may encourage sellers to push this cryptocurrency back to its support at $0.77.
2. Momentum is Stalling
With higher price levels out of reach, Cardano is consolidating under the aforementioned $0.90 level. The asset action also appears to be forming a pennant that could indicate a pause in the current uptrend until buyers gather the strength necessary to break above the key resistance.
3. RSI Lower Highs
Since July, the RSI has been making lower highs. This is a clear downtrend, which highlights a bearish divergence when compared to the price that made a higher high in August. That’s a warning signal that could take ADA into lower price levels if bulls fail to reclaim $0.90 soon.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.