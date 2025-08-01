TL;DR

Cardano trades 76% below its all-time high, forming a gradual cycle pattern with potential for a multi-month breakout.

Analysts watch $0.62 support and $0.85 resistance as ADA shows signs of an accumulation phase.

Volume spikes, RSI divergence, and ecosystem growth fuel bullish sentiment despite the recent 8% decline.

Cardano Mirrors Previous Market Cycle

Cardano (ADA) is showing a price pattern similar to its last market cycle, according to analyst Ali Martinez. The token is positioning itself close to the Fib level 0.382 at approximately $0.623 and is at resistance on the way up towards $0.85. Martinez notes that ADA appears to be in the same phase as the 2019–2020 cycle, which later led to a strong rally.

Cardano $ADA is showing the same price structure as the last cycle, only this time, it’s unfolding more gradually. And it feels like we’re right at the beginning of an explosive move. pic.twitter.com/xbg3phaz6x — Ali (@ali_charts) August 1, 2025

If ADA stays above $0.62 and clears the $0.85–$0.90 range, the price may begin a multi-month climb toward $1.15 and $1.74. This cycle is unfolding more slowly than the last, pointing to a period of accumulation before a larger move.

Price Performance and Market Position

Cardano was trading at $0.72 at press time, with a 24-hour trading volume of about $1.59 billion. The token fell 8% in the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Its 24-hour range was $0.7154 to $0.7875, and the 7-day range was $0.7216 to $0.8536.

ADA remains well below its all-time high of $3.09, reached on September 2, 2021, representing a 76.6% drawdown. Glassnode data shows that Cardano has experienced multiple long drawdowns before recovering, following a pattern of extended consolidation periods preceding rallies.

Analysts and Market Sentiment

Market views are mixed. Market Prophit reports that crowd sentiment is bullish, while its model reads bearish. Hailey LUNC notes that ADA is breaking out of a multi-month downtrend, with bullish RSI divergence and volume spikes pointing to accumulation.

$ADA is quietly coiling and smart money is watching Breaking out of a multi-month downtrend

Bullish divergence on RSI

Volume spike = accumulation

Cardano ecosystem heating up (Midnight, Hydra, CIP-68) Future price predictions

Short term- $1.20

Long term-… pic.twitter.com/Cji2dLtJ4t — Hailey LUNC ✳️ (@TheMoonHailey) July 31, 2025

Hailey LUNC projects short-term goals around $1.20 and long-term possibilities up to $3.25 due to the expansion of the Cardano ecosystem amid Midnight, Hydra, and building CIP-68. ADA continues to trade in a discount phase, and breaking key resistance could align with the early stage of its prior rally cycle.