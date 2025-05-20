TL;DR

Cardano (ADA) shows bullish signs as almost one billion tokens have been moved from exchanges in 2025, reducing the immediate selling pressure – a pattern similar to the lead-up to its 2021 all-time high.

Analysts forecast a major breakout, with Ali Martinez eyeing $1 under certain conditions. Others predict a climb to $3 before the end of the year.

Major Rally in the Cards?

Cardano’s native token might be down 9% in a week, but some essential metrics hint that the price may soon rebound and even head toward historic peaks. An example is the exchange netflow, which has been predominantly negative in the last several months.

Data compiled from CoinGlass shows that investors have moved almost 980 million ADA tokens since the beginning of 2025. Calculated at current rates, the stash equals roughly $680 million.

Moreover, there has been only one week this year when the netflows were positive. A similar trend was observed between mid-May 2021 and the end of August the same year. At the start of the period, ADA’s valuation hovered at less than $1.80, while months later, it skyrocketed to an all-time high of over $3 (representing a nearly 75% increase).

The cryptocurrency currently trades at around $0.72, meaning that a potential ascent of that type would push the price above $1.25.

Even if the development doesn’t result in such a gigantic surge, it is generally considered a bullish factor. It suggests that investors have shifted from centralized exchanges toward self-custody methods, which reduces the immediate selling pressure.

Price Forecasts

Some popular market participants also assume that ADA could head north soon. Ali Martinez recently predicted that the price may reach $1 if it first rises above $0.81.

Another analyst who chipped in is Henry, an X user with almost 120,000 followers. They characterized ADA as the ocean: “calm, deep, and misunderstood.” Nonetheless, Henry claimed that when the asset moves, it sends ripples throughout the entire market.

“While the crowd chases fireworks, Cardano is shaping infrastructure. Slow is smooth. Smooth is fast, and ADA’s tide is turning,” the X user argued.

The analyst concluded with a price forecast, envisioning a rise to as high as $3 sometime this year.