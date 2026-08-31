Cardano (ADA) Enters Its Worst Month: 3 AIs Examine Its September Prospects

The worst-case scenario for ADA in September is a collapse to $0.10, Gemini stated.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency has lost much of its gains posted in mid-August and has dropped below the psychological level of $0.20.

We asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots about what’s next in September – a rally or a deeper decline. Here are their answers.

The Slightly Bullish Prospects

ChatGPT predicted a volatile September for ADA, claiming the asset is most likely to trade between the $0.18-$0.27 range. OpenAI’s platform noted that the rebound from $0.17 earlier this month showed that buyers are still willing to jump on the bandwagon when the token is heavily discounted.

That said, it assumed that a return above $0.23 could trigger another attempt at $0.25-$0.27. Moreover, if ADA breaks $0.27 with strong volume, the next realisting area would be $0.30-$0.35, ChatGPT added.

The chatbot claimed that the asset’s biggest problem in September is the upcoming FOMC meeting, where the Federal Reserve will discuss its monetary policy and decide whether to hike, cut, or keep interest rates unchanged.

“A hike – or even a strongly hawkish message – could push Bitcoin lower and send ADA back toward $0.18. Losing that support would expose $0.17 and potentially $0.14-$0.15.”

In conclusion, ChatGPT remains slightly bullish but suggested that September will be more about rebuilding the chart than starting a major bull run.

Perplexity described the coming month as “challenging” and paid special attention to the $0.21 mark, classifying it as the “make-or-break” level.

You may also like:

“Clearing and holding $0.21 is the single most critical technical trigger for Cardano right now because it acts as the pivot point between a healthy bull market structure and a deeper correction,” it explained.

Not long ago, X user Sssebi issued a similar thesis, arguing that a weekly close above that zone would mean “game on” for ADA. If you want to explore additional price predictions involving the asset, check our detailed article here.

Bearish to Neutral

Google’s Gemini presented a more cautious outlook, suggesting that the following month could prove unfavorable for Cardano’s token due to a mix of macroeconomic pressures, market dynamics, and technical headwinds. That said, it warned that an extreme pullback to $0.10 in the next four weeks is not completely impossible.

The chatbot also noted that September has historically been the worst period for the asset. According to CryptoRank, ADA has finished the month in the green only once (in 2024), while the other seven closes were all in the red.