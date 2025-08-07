TL;DR

Analysts predict ADA could surge to $1.30, $1.60, or even a new all-time high above $4, depending on breakout levels.

Recently, Cardano’s community approved a $71 million funding proposal designed for network upgrades.

The Bullish Targets

Cardano’s native token was at the forefront of gains in mid-July, soaring to as high as $0.93. Since then, though, it has been on a downtrend and currently trades at around $0.74 (per CoinGecko’s data).

The popular X user Ali Martinez recently argued that ADA could witness another major uptick and rally to an eight-month peak of $1.30. According to the analyst, however, the necessary condition for this potential explosion is a breakout above $0.84.

CryptoBullet – an X user with over 170,000 followers on the social media platform – is also bullish, envisioning a possible spike beyond $1.60.

For their part, TapTools noted a resemblance between the current ADA/BTC chart and the one witnessed before the bull cycle in 2021. That said, they expect a major rally in the following months.

Other popular figures who have touched upon the matter recently include Hardy and Smith. The former believes that those who hold ADA are “golden” because the bull run has not yet started.

Last week, Smith spotted the formation of a “monstrous cup and handle” on the asset’s price chart, which could be a precursor of a massive pump. The analyst thinks the valuation could hit a new all-time high above $4 once it surpasses the breakout target of $0.92.

The Multi-Million Approval

Just a few days ago, Input Output Global, the core development team behind the Cardano blockchain, received a funding green light for its protocol roadmap proposal. The sum equals around $71 million worth of ADA and will be taken from the Cardano treasury.

The initiative gained significant approval, with 74% casting a “yes” vote. Tim Harrison, EVP Community & Ecosystem at Input Output, described this as “a milestone moment” for the blockchain protocol and noted that this is the first time such a development will be funded directly by the community.

“This vote of confidence empowers us to move forward with full transparency, shared responsibility, and a renewed commitment to building an open, resilient ecosystem,” Harrison added.

The capital will be used to support the implementation of major upgrades, including boosting network throughput without compromising security or decentralization, enhancing the Hydra layer-2 solution, laying the technical groundwork for more advanced smart contracts, and other improvements.