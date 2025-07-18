TL;DR

ADA breaks resistance at $0.74 and tests $0.85 as bulls push toward higher price levels.

Analysts eye $1.18 and $1.31 targets if ADA closes daily above the $0.85 breakout level.

Open Interest on ADA hits $1.65 billion, setting a new record and showing rising trader confidence.

Cardano Holds Gains Near $0.85 After Breakout

Cardano (ADA) traded at $0.852 after rising 7% in 24 hours and 20% over the week. The move followed a breakout from a long downward trend, with buyers now pushing into higher price zones.

Earlier resistance around $0.74 had held the price in check during multiple attempts this year. That level has now been breached. ADA touched nearly $0.78 last week before a brief pullback, but buyers stepped in again, pushing the price above $0.84 heading into the weekend.

Analysts Watch the $0.85 Level for Confirmation

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said a daily close above $0.85 could open the way toward $1.31. His view is based on earlier market structure and current momentum. ADA has cleared the $0.68 mark, which may now serve as support if prices remain above it.

A daily close above $0.85 could propel Cardano $ADA toward the next key resistance at $1.31! pic.twitter.com/RVgw3yE9lr — Ali (@ali_charts) July 17, 2025

Marcus Corvinus noted that ADA has exited a long-term descending channel and flagged $0.77 to $0.82 as the next zone to watch. He added that holding above $0.82 could shift attention to $1.18. On the downside, $0.68 and $0.58 are the nearest support zones in case of any pullback.

Open Interest Pushes Higher With Price

Cardano’s recent gains are backed by rising interest in its futures market. Data from CoinGlass shows Open Interest (OI) on ADA has grown by 16% in the last 24 hours, reaching $1.65 billion, surpassing the previous record high of $1.50 billion set on January 18.

Open Interest reflects capital tied to active trading positions. A steady rise often means traders are committing more capital, which can support ongoing moves. This increase adds weight to the recent price trend.

In fact, with ADA reclaiming the $0.80 range and testing $0.85, traders are focused on whether it can close the day above that level.