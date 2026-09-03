Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) Flash Buy Signals: What Are Their Next Targets?

Here's why ADA and SUI might be setting the stage for a serious uptrend.

The cryptocurrency market has posted a slight resurgence over the past 24 hours, with ADA and SUI among the best performers.

Certain factors suggest that the uptrend may be just starting, while numerous analysts have been making bullish bets lately.

ADA’s Potential

Cardano’s native token has jumped by 6% on a daily scale, reclaiming the $0.20 psychological level. What’s more, the popular analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the asset’s Tom DeMark Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal.

He noted that on previous occasions, such a development has identified price bottoms and has been followed by double-digit increases. “Now the indicator is signaling another rebound for ADA could be underway,” Martinez concluded.

Another positive sign is the recent exchange net flow. Data show that over the past several days, outflows have exceeded inflows, suggesting that investors have shifted from centralized platforms to self-custody, thereby reducing immediate selling pressure.

X user Sjuul | AltCryptoGems said ADA has truly surprised him this cycle after printing “very strong higher highs, one after the other in a perfectly bullish fashion.”

“Probably not a coin I would fade in the coming months,” he added.

The Moon Show also chipped in, arguing that ADA “survived the deep retrace.” The X user believes that a firm move above the $0.205 level would mean that recovery “starts looking a lot more serious.”

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SUI’s Case

As of press time, SUI trades at approximately $0.76, translating into a 7% increase for the day. Similar to ADA, the token might be gearing up for a further uptick, at least given another insight from Martinez.

He claimed that SUI’s TD Sequential has flashed a buy signal on the asset’s daily chart, hinting that the recent correction could be nearing its end.

“This indicator points to a potential 1–4 daily candlestick rebound or the beginning of a new bullish countdown. I’m watching for the rally to begin,” Martinez said.

Other popular analysts who have given their two cents on the cryptocurrency lately include Michael van de Poppe and Celal Kucuker. The former noted that SUI has outperformed Bitcoin, opining that “the uptrend has started.”

For their part, Celal Kucuker claimed the asset “is making a move,” envisioning a price explosion to as high as $10 in a bull market. The X user also suggested that September could be a good month for SUI in case “OTC flows are any indication.”