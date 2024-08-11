TL;DR

Santiment ranked Internet Computer (ICP) as the top digital asset for development activity, followed by Hedera (HBAR) and Cardano (ADA).

The top 10 list also features Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), and Cosmos (ATOM), with Ethereum gaining attention due to new spot ETH ETFs in the United States.

The Top 10 List

The cryptocurrency market intelligence platform recently revealed the top 10 digital assets in terms of notable development activity for the last 30 days.

The leading one is Internet Computer (ICP), collecting an overall score of 570.1. The token is the second-largest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) realm, with a market capitalization of almost $3.5 billion. Its price experienced a bull run in March this year, jumping to nearly $20 before retracing to its current level of around $7.50 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Second and third place in Santiment’s ranking belong to Hedera (HBAR) and Cardano (ADA), respectively. Entering the top 3 club should be viewed a success for ADA considering its serious decline during the market crash observed at the start of the week.

At one point, the price of the asset collapsed to a nine-month low of $0.28, while the market capitalization was close to breaking below $10 billion.

Somewhat expected, the negative trend had a major impact on ADA investors. As CryptoPotato reported, the chunk of holders sitting on paper losses dropped to under 1% on August 5. The current situation looks a bit more optimistic, with approximately 15% of those exposed in the green.

Other popular cryptocurrencies included in the top 10 list are Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and more.

The second-largest digital asset in terms of market cap has been quite trending due to the numerous spot ETH ETFs, which began trading in the US market at the end of July. Some of the companies launching such products include financial giants like BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and more.

The Previous Stats

Some of the aforementioned cryptocurrencies found a spot in another Santiment ranking depicting the top 10 coins by development frequency on a 30-day scale.

The results were released at the start of last month and showed that the first places were occupied by Hedera (HBAR), Chainlink (LINK), and Optimism (OP). The leaders collected scores of 759, 526, and 481, respectively.

Cardano (ADA) ranked fifth, whereas Cosmos (ATOM), Starknet (STRK), and Aptos (APT) were among the rest down the line. Interestingly, Ethereum (ETH) did not make the list back then.