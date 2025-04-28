“Bitcoin fundamentals have turned bullish, not a bad setup to break all-time highs,” said technical analyst Willy Woo on April 27.

He added that capital flows into the network “are ramping up,” sharing a chart that showed an increase in 30-day total flows and a decrease in 30-day speculative flows.

“Both total and speculative flows have bottomed. When both align, they join forces to make a bullish environment anchored in fundamentals.

Bullish Bitcoin Technicals

The analyst added that their risk signal model has started its trend back down, which means liquidity has returned to the market. “Downside pullbacks will be muted in this environment,” he added.

BTC fundamentals have turned bullish, not a bad setup to break all time highs. I took a break from X to enjoy the NZ summer but every week I put out a series of analysis to my subscribers (this is a hobby, NOT a long term project). Thought I’d post this update publicly. — Willy Woo (@woonomic) April 27, 2025

With medium-term targets of $90,000 and $93,000 being hit, “the $108,000 target is still in play with a new interim target of $103,000 forming,” said Woo. However, in the short term, more sideways action or a slow grind upwards is the most likely scenario.

He added that all dips are for buying under the present regime, and there is a good chance of them in the very short term, before concluding:

“BTC is setting up for another break of all-time highs if the capital flow trend continues. It’s a solid long-term setup.”

Analyst “Rekt Capital” said that Bitcoin would need to have a weekly close above $93,500 to start the process of regaining the previous range.

The asset dipped below $93,000 briefly on Monday morning before recovering to reclaim $94,000 at the time of writing, so this move may be a possibility.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno reported that the “Bull Score Index” was now at 60, driven by Bitcoin demand and stablecoin liquidity, which has started to grow again.

BTC Above STH Price

The positive weekly close has pushed the Bitcoin price above the short-term holder price for the first time since March 3, reported Galaxy Research.

When BTC trades above the STH price, it signals that recent buyers are in profit. “This reduces the likelihood of capitulation and strengthens on-chain support for further upside,” it explained.

Bitcoin’s price increased more than 10% this week, climbing from $85,177 at the weekly open to $93,946 as of the April 24 daily close. This move pushed BTC above the short-term holder (STH) price for the first time since March 3. Why it matters pic.twitter.com/3vtZctksPR — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) April 27, 2025

On-chain metrics suggest a stronger footing with more BTC holders back in profit and fewer incentives to sell into weakness, researchers concluded.

BTC was trading just over $94,000 at the time of writing, having held around this level for the past five days.