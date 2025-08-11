The data & AI technology consulting company, now turned to treasury, has released a financial statement showcasing its most recent Bitcoin procurement.

Meanwhile, the crypto asset posted some gains over the weekend and, at the time of writing, is still riding the bullish wave.

The Acquisition

Listed on the Euronext Growth Paris ($ALCPB), Capital B (formerly the Blockchain Group), announced its most recent purchase via a press release earlier today.

The 126 bitcoins were purchased for approximately €12.4 million (~$ 14.4 M), bringing their total stash to 2,201, with an average purchase price of $106,770 per coin.

This aligns with their plan to have 3,000 BTC by the end of fiscal 2025, which falls on September 27th this year, and their overall goal of owning 1% of all Bitcoin by 2033. They started the acquisitions in early November last year and have achieved a Bitcoin yield of 1,519.5% year-to-date (YTD).

This is a metric that tracks the percentage change in the ratio of total BTC holdings to fully

diluted shares outstanding over a given period, or simply put, how much more of the asset is owned per potential share of stock.

They are currently ranked 24th on Bitcoin Treasuries, neck-and-neck with HIVE Digital Technologies, which also holds 2,201 BTC, and behind the 2,353 BTC that Microcloud Hologram currently holds.

Bitcoin Outlook

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization had a green Sunday, opening at $116,490 and closing the day at $119,310, representing a 2.42% increase. The wave continues into Monday, and at press time, the asset remains on the rise.

An interesting week is ahead of us, as per the US economic calendar, with CPI and PPI data being released, along with several other key indicators.

Bitcoin, like other volatile assets, tends to react to macroeconomic data, so its price could fluctuate depending on the numbers. The highly anticipated Fed meeting is also approaching, with just over a month to go until we hear whether a rate cut will be announced, which is another potential catalyst for price moves.