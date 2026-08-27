Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erase a Zero in Q3: 3 AIs Give Their Take

The self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer has posted a solid 20% increase over the past two weeks, briefly hitting a three-month high.

As expected, the comeback fired up the SHIB Army, and now some might expect another wave of gains in the near term. We decided to ask three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether a more substantial rally is coming and what the chances are that the price will erase a zero during this quarter.

It is Possible

As of press time, SHIB trades near $0.0000053 (per CoinGecko), and ChatGPT estimated that it will require an approximately 90% pump to remove a zero and reach $0.00001. OpenAI’s platform claimed this remains plausible in Q3 but will depend on numerous vital factors.

The first is breaking the key $0.000006 level, which could lead to substantially higher trading volume and FOMO among market participants.

Next on the list is a potentially broader meme coin rotation, with capital moving from Bitcoin and major altcoins toward the depicted niche. Last but not least, ChatGPT paid attention to whale activity, noting that the return of big investors could positively impact the price.

In fact, the exact same thing happened a month ago when SHIB experienced a double-digit jump on a daily scale after a certain whale resumed purchasing after months of inactivity.

Another element often cited as bullish for the price is a potential resurgence of Shiba Inu’s burning mechanism. However, ChatGPT suggested that token burns are unlikely to make any difference, noting that the rate has declined by almost 60% over the past month.

Google’s Gemini said erasing a zero without massive capital inflows or a supply shock would require strong, sustained momentum. It predicted that further advancement of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, could be among the catalysts pushing SHIB’s price north this quarter.

Nonetheless, the protocol is far from its glory days, processing mere hundreds or thousands of transactions on a daily scale. Years ago, the figure was in the millions.

Extraordinary Unlikely

Peerplexity was the most pessimistic among those we consulted. It said such a rally is mathematically possible but extremely implausible given the low interest in SHIB.

It claimed that the ceiling for Q3 lies in the $0.0000067-$0.0000078 range, adding that failing to hold the $0.000005 line could actually result in a major collapse.