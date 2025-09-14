TL;DR

Three of the most popular AI solutions share their take on whether Ripple’s native token has the legs for another mind-blowing rally this year that will take it above $5.

Here are their answers, and some of them might be quite surprising.

2024/2025 Quick Recap

2025 will go down in history as one of the most eventful years in the relatively short period of cryptocurrency existence. Ripple’s native token is no exception, as it should receive a prime spot in that ranking (after all, it has become the third-largest digital asset by market cap).

The asset did what many thought was impossible just a year ago. It skyrocketed from under $0.6 this time last year to a new all-time high of $3.65 marked in July 2025. As such, it finally broke its previous record, which was set in January 2018. Yet, it lost some traction in the following couple of months and has just recently reclaimed the coveted $3 resistance (which acts as support once again).

So, the question is whether it has given its all this year, or it still has some fuel in the tank for another rally, this time to and beyond $5. Let’s examine what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok had to say about this.

The Bull Case

OpenAI’s solution started with its bullish case, which envisions a price pump to the aforementioned target and even slightly above it, should the asset reclaim the $3.40 – $3.50 resistance. That’s from a technical standpoint. News propellers that could send XRP flying would be the potential approval of spot Ripple ETFs in the US.

Although the regulator responsible for approving or denying these filings continues to delay making a decision, the overall odds, according to experts and Polymarket, are above 90% for this year. If greenlighted, the XRP ETFs can help legitimize the underlying token and enhance its institutional adoption, said ChatGPT.

Grok listed the following factors that could help XRP achieve the $5 goal, some of which were identical to the ones from its OpenAI rival:

Regulatory clarity, especially regarding SEC-ETF decisions, could be a catalyst.

Ripple’s continued expansion in cross-border payments and banking partnerships.

Institutional investment inflows and potential ETF approvals.

Technical signals like breaking resistance levels around $3.09 to $3.60.

Introduction of other products like Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Gemini was a bit more conservative, indicating that such a 65% surge to $5 in the next three and a half months would require a combination of factors, including significant fresh capital and several positive catalysts to occur.

Not-So-Bullish Case

ChatGPT warned that XRP might have given everything it had in 2025 and listed potential drawbacks that could hinder its growth potential.

Weak On-Chain Metrics: XRP Ledger’s DeFi activity remains muted, with TVL under $100 million and trading volumes sharply down since mid-summer.

Exchange Reserves Rising: Binance’s XRP holdings recently hit a record, signaling possible sell pressure if markets turn risk-off.

Macro Environment: If global liquidity tightens or Bitcoin consolidates, XRP could stay range-bound between $2.70 and $3.20 for the rest of 2025.

Gemini added that longer periods of correction and consolidation are rather natural after such explosive rallies, like the one XRP experienced from November 2024 to July 2025 (with small deviations).

“XRP’s smashing through $5 in 2025 is seen as an achievable but optimistic scenario by several experts, with the more conservative outlooks pointing to prices below $4 for most of the year,” concluded Grok.