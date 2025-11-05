Can Ripple’s XRP Hold the Line? Analysts Point to Next Crucial Support

XRP trades near $2.23 after a 15% weekly drop. Analysts watch $1.94 support, ETF filings, and whale moves for signs of market direction.

Ripple’s native token XRP is under pressure as market uncertainty continues. The asset is trading near $2.23, with a daily volume of around $8.8 billion.

Over the past 24 hours, XRP has slipped almost 2%, adding to a 15% loss over the past week. Analysts are now watching several technical levels for signs of stability or further movement.

EGRAG CRYPTO Highlights $1.94 as a Key Level

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO says XRP remains in a key accumulation zone, as long as the price stays above $1.94. In a recent post, they wrote,

“We’re sitting in one of the most powerful accumulation zones you’ll ever see. Miss this range, and you’ll regret not loading up when fear was at its peak.”

They also noted irregular pricing across top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Poloniex, calling it “data distortion.” To address this, they now use an average of multiple exchange prices, referred to as the “Crypto Data Set.” For longer-term tracking, they’ve set $1.40 as a base level.

Chart Targets Range From $10 to $50

EGRAG laid out several price levels that could come into play if XRP rebounds. In the short term, they pointed to a move toward $10, based on the current range pattern. They suggested the formation isn’t a textbook wedge or rectangle, but still shows a measured target near that zone.

The outlook also includes a potential rise to the $14–$25 range if a larger wave pattern plays out. The most extended target is $50, referencing a historic wick on Gemini. Challenging the view that only lower wicks need to be revisited, they said,

“If the market loves symmetry, both wicks can balance in time.”

In addition, analyst ChartNerd reported that XRP recently touched its ascending support line, which has been in place since 2024. The price is now hovering near $2.21. The structure is part of a rising channel, and previous touches at support have led to recoveries toward the upper range, near $6–$7.

The pattern remains valid for now. A break below support could suggest a shift in trend, but as long as XRP holds the lower boundary, the broader setup continues to track upward.

Short-Term Sentiment and Market Activity

Trader CRYPTOWZRD shared that XRP closed with a slightly bearish candle, while the XRP/BTC pair printed a dragonfly doji. “XRP will follow Bitcoin’s sentiment tomorrow,” they said, focusing on lower timeframes for possible trade setups.

Wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have recently trimmed their balances, as CryptoPotato reported. This activity was also seen ahead of previous declines and may be adding to current market pressure.

Meanwhile, interest in a spot XRP ETF is growing. Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Canary Capital have all filed updated S-1 forms with the SEC in recent days. These filings suggest that ETF launches could begin as early as mid-November.

Separately, Ripple also confirmed it has acquired Palisade, a crypto custody firm. The move follows its earlier acquisition of Hidden Road and a collaboration with GTreasury, as Ripple expands its reach in financial infrastructure services.