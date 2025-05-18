TL;DR

The cryptocurrency space is full of bullish and sometimes relatively ridiculous price predictions for members’ favorite assets, so we decided to ask ChatGPT for its opinion on whether XRP has the legs to make a mind-blowing surge to double-digit territory.

It believes such a whopping 320% pump from current levels will require some “substantial developments.”

$10 Mission Possible?

The XRP Army, one of the most vocal communities in crypto, has outlined some massive predictions for the underlying asset, ranging from describing it as a modern-day Manhattan real estate opportunity to putting a future price tag of $100.

While these might sound a bit far-fetched at the moment, given XRP’s price of $2.38, we asked ChatGPT for another popular target – $10. After all, it would require a more modest 320% surge by the end of the year, something that Ripple’s token has done in the past – the last time was in late 2024/early 2025, when it shot up by even bigger percentages.

The AI solution noted that the lawsuit resolution against the SEC, which is not officially over yet, even though both parties agreed to a $50 million settlement, has opened the door for XRP to gain further traction as it has “removed a significant uncertainty, potentially boosting investor confidence and institutional interest.”

In terms of that institutional adoption, ChatGPT said a potential approval of a spot Ripple ETF in the States could skyrocket the underlying token’s price. The odds are relatively high, with Polymarket predicting a 79% chance for such a product to hit the US markets by the end of the year.

Lastly, the AI chatbot outlined the overall crypto market dynamics. The arrival of the much-anticipated altseason, which has been highly speculated in the past few weeks, could be among the biggest gain drivers for the second-largest non-stablecoin alt.

But These Challenges…

ChatGPT believes reaching a $10 price tag is not an easy task and comes with its own set of challenges. One of them is the actual size of XRP in terms of market cap, as it would require the metric to shoot up to $580 billion or even more, given the billion tokens released every month. This would put it at levels almost twice as high as ETH’s current one.

XRP also faces a lot of competition not only in the cryptocurrency space where investors can choose from thousands of altcoins, but in the traditional payment system where it serves as a cross-border token. As such, ChatGPT concluded:

“While reaching $10 is within the realm of possibility, it would require a confluence of favorable factors, including increased adoption, positive market sentiment, and supportive regulatory developments. Investors should consider these factors and conduct thorough research when evaluating XRP’s potential.”