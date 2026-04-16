Can Pi Network (PI) Resurrect in April and How High Can It Go: 4 AIs Make Shocking Predictions

Pi Network’s PI has been trading in a tight range between $0.16 and $0.17 since the start of the month, far below the local top seen in March.

According to some of the most popular AI-powered chatbots, the price may be on the verge of a substantial surge in the remaining weeks of April, while certain on-chain indicators support the bullish outlook.

‘Don’t Expect Miracles’

ChatGPT envisioned two potential scenarios. The first one favors the bulls and calls for a price increase to as high as $0.30, a level described as “the absolute optimistic ceiling” for this month. However, the chatbot claimed that a pump of that magnitude would require a major catalyst, such as a listing on a leading crypto exchange.

Recall that a similar event prompted PI’s brief rise above $0.30 last month. Back then, Kraken offered trading services for the coin and sparked huge enthusiasm across the community.

The second option is more pessimistic and classified as more likely. Specifically, ChatGPT predicted a possible pullback toward $0.12, driven by limited demand outside the core community and still-developing real-world use cases.

Grok, the chatbot integrated into the social media platform X, was even more bearish. It suggested that the maximum realistic price PI can reach in April is $0.22 and argued that the upside potential would heavily depend on the advancement of Pi Network’s ecosystem. Google’s Gemini made a similar forecast:

“In my opinion, the maximum PI can realistically reach in the remainder of April 2026 is $0.22, but it would require a perfect storm of technical success and market sentiment.”

The Bullish Outlook

Perplexity was the most optimistic chatbot (from the ones we consulted), envisioning a significant surge later this month. It claimed that “a stretch spike above $1 is possible only in a very aggressive, low-probability scenario,” but suggested that a jump to $0.40 is not out of the cards.

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Some on-chain metrics signal that a revival may indeed be knocking on the door. The upcoming token unlocks, for instance, are scheduled to be quite substantial over the next few days, but towards the end of April, they are expected to slow down, thus reducing selling pressure.

PI’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) should also be observed. The technical analysis tool measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes to give traders an idea about potential trend reversals. It ranges from 0 to 100, where anything below 30 indicates that the token is oversold and could be due for a rebound. Conversely, readings above 70 are interpreted as bearish territory. Currently, PI’s RSI stands at roughly 33 on a weekly scale.