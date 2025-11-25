Can Cardano (ADA) Finish the Year Above $1? 4 AIs Give Controversial Price Predictions

ADA's chances of touching $1 at least once before New Year's Eve are over 60%, ChatGPT estimated.

Cardano’s ADA has been on a massive downtrend in the past several months, and the latest market pullback only intensified its condition. It currently trades at just north of $0.40, representing a 52% decline on a 90-day scale.

However, some optimists believe a resurgence could be on the horizon. We asked four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots if they support that thesis and whether a rally beyond $1 before the end of 2025 is possible.

Not a High Probability

ChatGPT stated that ADA can finish the year above that level, adding that the odds are moderate rather than high. It noted that investors have not been particularly intrigued by the asset lately, and some have sold their holdings instead of entering the ecosystem.

The recent whale sell-off supports that assumption. As CryptoPotato reported, large investors offloaded around 440 million ADA tokens in the span of just one month.

At the same time, ChatGPT suggested that the remaining weeks of 2025 could mark a major rebound in the broader cryptocurrency market, which could benefit Cardano’s token. The chatbot estimated that the chance of ADA to touch $1 at least once before New Year’s Eve is 60-65%.

Grok, the chatbot built into the social media platform X, claimed such a rise will only be possible in “a strong bull market scenario.” According to its estimate, key catalysts could include protocol upgrades and ETF decisions that may spark an upward move. The chatbot is much more bullish for next year, saying:

“If ADA stabilizes support in December, 2026 could see $1.50-$3 amid Voltaire governance rollout and Hydra scaling.”

Perplexity shared a similar opinion to Grok. It stated that an ascent above $1 could only happen in the event of major network upgrades, increased adoption, and favorable market sentiment.

“Without such strong drivers, it is more likely to stay under or hover close to $1 toward year-end,” it added.

The Bearish Outlook

Google’s Gemini made the most pessimistic prediction. It suggested that the cryptocurrency market is in a bearish condition, adding that global economic uncertainty may further suppress the sector in the short term.

The chatbot described ADA as a highly speculative asset with a high correlation to macro trends, forecasting that it has little chance of pumping above $1 sometime this year.

On the other hand, it assumed that a spike above the resistance level of $0.60 could reignite such hopes.