"We’re getting close to the bottom if people state that BTC can go to $10K and ETH to $100," one analyst stated.

The past few weeks have been brutal for BTC, and quite frankly for the broader cryptocurrency sector, whose total market capitalization fell below $2.2 trillion, its lowest level since early summer.

The leading digital asset plunged under $60,000, a 28% monthly loss, and some analysts expect the downtrend to continue in the short term. Ali Martinez, though, pointed to a development that could finally give bulls reason to be optimistic.

Time to Replace the Bears?

According to him, the Tom DeMark Sequential has flashed a buy signal on BTC’s three-day chart, hinting that a rebound could be on the way.

“As long as BTC remains above the setup support trendline at $61,000, a spike in buying pressure could trigger a 1-4 candlestick rebound,” he added.

The analyst noted that the indicator has been quite accurate in anticipating recent trend shifts, with the last two sell signals being followed by corrections of -6.21% and -25.44%.

Crypto with Haris ₿ also made an optimistic forecast. He believes BTC’s latest slump around $60,000 was the bottom, and the price could now be gearing up for a substantial recovery above $90,000.

Meanwhile, Michael van de Poppe pointed out the growing number of ultra-bearish forecasts, including calls for BTC at $10,000 and ETH at $100. According to him, this kind of capitulation-like sentiment is often seen near market bottoms.

The Dark Scenario

Despite the optimism from the analysts mentioned above, several crucial factors suggest Bitcoin may suffer more in the near term. Spot BTC ETFs posted a daily outflow of almost $600 million in the past 24 hours, with $541 million being pulled from BlackRock. This means big players are continuing to reduce exposure rather than buy the dip, which can add further selling pressure.

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Whales’ behavior is also worth watching. As CryptoPotato reported, large investors sold or redistributed almost 50,000 coins (worth more than $3 billion) in about two weeks, cutting their total holdings to around 13.68 million units.

Earlier today (November 20), X user Max Crypto disclosed that a mysterious whale opened a massive $92 million BTC short position with 40x leverage. It remains unclear whether the market participant is aware of an upcoming development that could further suppress the asset’s price in the short term, but such a move can trigger panic across the community and prompt smaller players to cash out.

X user Ted argued that BTC has returned to its most important support zone and needs to hold the $59,000-$61,000 range at all costs, warning that a failure could open the door to a brutal crash.

In the meantime, if you’re wondering whether Anthropic’s record-breaking IPO had a hand in the latest market collapse, check out our dedicated article here.