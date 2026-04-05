Calm Before the BTC Storm as Trump Says a Deal or Obliteration Is Next for Iran?

The POTUS also used some weird language that was detected as meme-style image of a fabricated post by Grok.

The controversial and contrasting actions and comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the war in Iran continue, with the latest examples going live in the past 24 hours.

The question now is when and how bitcoin will finally react, as it has remained unusually calm over the weekend. Will history repeat and drop later today?

The Latest on the War

Although it has been a boring weekend in terms of price actions, it’s actually been highly eventful on the US/Israel-Iran war front. It started with more threats from Trump that Iran has 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise it would “rain hell” on the country.

Then, he declared Tuesday as “Power Plant and Bridge Day,” suggesting that these key infrastructures will be attacked next. Meanwhile, a US Navy SEAL team extracted the ejected US F-15E pilot from Iran in what was described as a “massive operation” involving hundreds of special operations troops and military personnel.

US intelligence claims Iran is unlikely to open the Strait soon because it’s the country’s biggest bargaining chip left. However, the POTUS reportedly said a few hours ago that the US and Iran have opened negotiations regarding the Strait and believes they can get a deal done by Monday. If they don’t, Trump is considering ‘blowing everything up,’ the report added.

*FOX: TRUMP SAYS MULLING TAKING OVER OIL IF NO IRAN DEAL *TRUMP SAYS HE COULD GET DEAL W/ IRAN BY TOMORROW: FOX NEWS *TRUMP SAYS NEGOTIATORS FOR IRAN GRANTED AMNESTY FOR NOW: FOX *TRUMP MULLS ‘BLOWING EVERYTHING UP’ IF NO IRAN DEAL ‘FAST’: FOX — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 5, 2026

Previously, one of his posts on Truth Social, which used unprecedented language from a sitting president, fooled even Grok, as the AI platform called it a “meme-style image of a fabricated Trump post.” The caveat, though, is that the post is real and it’s still active on Trump’s social media page.

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President Trump’s Truth Social post about Iran this morning is so unprecedented, that even Grok is calling it a “meme-style image of a fabricated Trump post.” This post is entirely real, buckle up for an eventful week ahead. https://t.co/kosStlB5Ok pic.twitter.com/i1qjQywvlS — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 5, 2026

When Will Bitcoin React?

Despite all of these escalations and contradicting messages, BTC’s price has remained unusually stable at around $67,000 for the entire weekend. The question now is, when will the reaction come?

Bitcoin has shown a similar lack of volatility on several occasions in previous eventful weekends after the war started. However, once the legacy financial markets started to open on Sunday evening and Monday morning, its volatility returned, usually heading south.