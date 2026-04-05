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Calm Before the BTC Storm as Trump Says a Deal or Obliteration Is Next for Iran?

The POTUS also used some weird language that was detected as meme-style image of a fabricated post by Grok.
Jordan Lyanchev

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The controversial and contrasting actions and comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the war in Iran continue, with the latest examples going live in the past 24 hours.

The question now is when and how bitcoin will finally react, as it has remained unusually calm over the weekend. Will history repeat and drop later today?

The Latest on the War

Although it has been a boring weekend in terms of price actions, it’s actually been highly eventful on the US/Israel-Iran war front. It started with more threats from Trump that Iran has 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise it would “rain hell” on the country.

Then, he declared Tuesday as “Power Plant and Bridge Day,” suggesting that these key infrastructures will be attacked next. Meanwhile, a US Navy SEAL team extracted the ejected US F-15E pilot from Iran in what was described as a “massive operation” involving hundreds of special operations troops and military personnel.

US intelligence claims Iran is unlikely to open the Strait soon because it’s the country’s biggest bargaining chip left. However, the POTUS reportedly said a few hours ago that the US and Iran have opened negotiations regarding the Strait and believes they can get a deal done by Monday. If they don’t, Trump is considering ‘blowing everything up,’ the report added.

Previously, one of his posts on Truth Social, which used unprecedented language from a sitting president, fooled even Grok, as the AI platform called it a “meme-style image of a fabricated Trump post.” The caveat, though, is that the post is real and it’s still active on Trump’s social media page.

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When Will Bitcoin React?

Despite all of these escalations and contradicting messages, BTC’s price has remained unusually stable at around $67,000 for the entire weekend. The question now is, when will the reaction come?

Bitcoin has shown a similar lack of volatility on several occasions in previous eventful weekends after the war started. However, once the legacy financial markets started to open on Sunday evening and Monday morning, its volatility returned, usually heading south.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price Donald Trump Iran United States
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.