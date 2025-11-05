Buying Ripple (XRP) Below $2 Could be Possible Soon (Analyst)

A further decline or a major rebound to a new ATH: what's next for XRP?

The violent correction in the broader cryptocurrency market has severely impacted Ripple’s XRP, erasing almost all the gains it achieved throughout 2025.

Some popular analysts believe the price may sink even more in the short term.

Entry Point at This Level?

Several hours ago, Ripple’s cross-border token plummeted to as low as $2.09 amid a new major market crash, resulting in liquidations exceeding $1 billion. The bulls managed to halt the free fall and later pushed the price to the current $2.23 (according to CoinGecko’s data).

The X user IncomeSharks, however, thinks another substantial pullback might be on the horizon. Specifically, they predicted that investors hoping to buy below $2 could soon get their chance.

$XRP – If you missed it under $2 you’ll probably have a chance to bid it again. pic.twitter.com/swBtacYtDr — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) November 4, 2025

XRP trading under that mark has been a rare sight this year, and the last time that happened was during the October 10 crash, which sent shockwaves throughout the entire crypto market.

Another analyst who touched upon XRP’s recent price performance is the X user CRYPTOWZRD. They believe that a rejection from the bullish zone of $2.30 could offer short opportunities and lead to a decline to the support level of $2.08.

Nothing Has Changed?

XRP has a devoted and vast community, and even a correction, such as the latest one, could not scare some of its fans. The X user EGRAG CRYPTO, who often makes ultra-optimistic predictions, is among them.

Earlier today (November 5), they posted another bullish update, written with “zero fear because on the higher timeframes nothing has changed.”

EGRAG CRYPTO argued that as long as XRP holds above $1.94, “we’re sitting in one of the most powerful accumulation zones you’ll ever see.” That said, the analyst outlined two possible scenarios. The first, dubbed “Micro Wick 1,” sees XRP skyrocketing to a new all-time high of $10, while the second, called “Micro Wick 2,” has an absurd target (at least as of now) of $50.

“I’m not talking fantasy here, this cycle could easily see XRP tapping that $50 wick as the real blowoff ends,” they concluded.