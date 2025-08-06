TL;DR

Toncoin hits demand zone near $3.20 after 7% drop, signaling a possible short-term bounce.

MACD and RSI indicators suggest selling pressure is weakening, hinting at potential price reversal.

Verb Technology to rebrand and back TON with $558M, deal closes on August 7, 2025.

Toncoin Pulls Back Toward Key Support

Toncoin (TON) traded near $3.19 at press time, down around 5% over the past day and roughly 7% weekly. The token recently pulled back from the $3.70 area and is now moving into a support range between $3.30 and $3.20. This zone has acted as a base for past price movements.

According to analyst Naveed, the current dip aligns with a key demand area. If the price holds, a short-term recovery could follow. A bounce from this zone may push TON back toward the $3.45 level. Continued strength could open the path toward $3.70 again.

$TON is pulling back after reaching the $3.7 area Price is now around $3.3, and we could be heading into a strong support zone between $3.3 – $3.2 Wait for price to hit demand zone and look for signs of a bounce If that happens, it could be a good opportunity for a move HIGHER https://t.co/BZ1myNMROT pic.twitter.com/44YZ3wJACD — Naveed (@navex_eth) August 5, 2025

Indicators Show Early Signs of Support

The 4-hour chart shows a previous break in structure near $3.45. The asset is now below this level, but still within range to reclaim it. There’s also a fair value gap between $3.32 and $3.50. If buyers return, this area may attract prices back toward higher levels.

On the MACD, the blue line remains under the orange signal line. The histogram shows red bars, but they are shrinking, which suggests that selling pressure may be slowing. If a crossover happens, it could point to a shift in trend.

RSI sits at 33. This is close to oversold territory, which starts at 30. While not fully oversold yet, the reading shows that TON is nearing levels where buyers may begin to re-enter the market. A rise above 35 could hint at early buying strength.

Verb Technology Shifts Focus to Toncoin

Verb Technology, a public company known for its video tech and AI services, is rebranding to TON Strategy Co. (TSC). It has secured $558 million in capital through a private placement of 58.7 million shares at $9.51 each. This funding is allocated to build a reserve primarily made up of Toncoin.

Meanwhile, Kingsway Capital is backing the strategy, and the deal is expected to close by August 7, 2025. If finalized, TSC would become the first publicly traded company to hold TON as a treasury asset officially.

This shift marks a new approach, with a direct focus on Toncoin rather than more widely adopted tokens like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Price Levels to Watch Moving Forward

Analyst Ali Martinez points to $2.87 as a key support level, sitting just above the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement. Price stability around this area helps maintain the broader upward structure. On the upside, $5.30 is a level to watch, lining up with the 0.786 Fibonacci extension and a previous supply zone.

If the existing support at $3.20-$3.30 remains intact, the price may head towards $3.45 level in the short term. A drop under $3.20 can set the stage for a decline to $3.02 or lower levels.