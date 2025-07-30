TL;DR

POL holds above $0.21 support; breakout above $0.28 could trigger a 270% price surge.

Crypto Patel says the structure holds if the price stays above $0.15 on higher timeframes.

Polygon zkEVM sees TVL drop below $20M; development and upgrades remain stalled.

POL Holds Above Support as Buyers Watch Key Zone

Polygon’s token, POL, is trading just above a key support area between $0.19 and $0.21. This range has acted as a base in recent months, with prices repeatedly bouncing from it. At the time of writing, POL was priced at $0.2177. The asset is down 5% in the past 24 hours and over 11% for the week.

Analyst Crypto Patel shared that this zone remains an area of interest. A retest of this base may present a buying opportunity, provided the price stays above $0.15 on higher time frames. A close below that would break the current structure.

$POL Could 3x After Breakout: Are You Buying the Right Zone? Polygon Price is consolidating above the accumulation zone ($0.19–$0.21) after multiple rejections off demand. Now trading above this base, if price retests the zone, it could offer a high-probability entry. Key… pic.twitter.com/UfDsaSYxml — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) July 30, 2025

The next level traders are watching is $0.28. A clean move above that, followed by a retest, could confirm a trend shift. Patel’s chart points to this as the breakout trigger. If the asset clears that level, targets extend to $0.41, $0.52, $0.70, and potentially up to $1–$2.

From the current level, the move to $0.70 would reflect a gain of over 270%. The broader setup follows an “accumulation to expansion” phase, a typical pattern where price builds a base before trending upward. The structure remains valid while the price stays above $0.15.

Mixed Sentiment Across Market Channels

Public sentiment around POL remains split. Market Prophit’s feed reports that the crowd remains bullish, while its internal model reflects a more cautious stance. This contrast signals a divide between trader expectations and modeled forecasts.

$POL Sentiment CROWD = Bullish

MP = Bearish Check out sentiment and other crypto stats at https://t.co/HQDyBNuzek pic.twitter.com/Na5bn7DNBs — Market Prophit (@MarketProphit) July 30, 2025

Despite the recent drop, trading activity remains steady. Volume over the last 24 hours stood at $97.8 million. Traders are keeping a close eye on the $0.28 level to confirm the next direction.

Polygon zkEVM Faces Declining Activity

As CryptoPotato reported, Polygon’s zkEVM chain, originally developed from the Hermez acquisition in 2021, has seen a drop in both usage and development. Researcher Lorenz Lehmann says the chain has not adopted Ethereum’s Blob upgrade and is running at an annual loss of over $1 million.

Meanwhile, TVL peaked at $187 million in early 2024 but has now fallen below $20 million, based on L2Beat data.

Leadership at Polygon has also changed. Sandeep Nailwal now leads the foundation as CEO, following the quiet exit of multiple co-founders over the past two years.