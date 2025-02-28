Crypto traders are showing peak confidence in buying the latest market dip, but Santiment data suggests this optimism may be a prelude to more price drops.

According to the on-chain analytics platform, discussions about “buying the dip” have reached their highest level in seven months, driven by Bitcoin’s plunge below $80,000.

Looking for a True Bottom

Santiment’s analysis revealed a sharp increase in mentions of “buying the dip” across platforms like X, Reddit, Telegram, and BitcoinTalk, which all have thriving crypto communities.

The sentiment tracker recorded its highest level of dip-buying discussions between February 25 and February 26, coinciding with a 27% drop in BTC’s price.

However, experts have urged caution. According to the analytics firm, markets have historically moved against crowd expectations. It means that a real recovery may only begin when dip-buying sentiment cools down, which would indicate that enthusiasm among retail traders has largely faded.

Therefore, the platform advised waiting for the community’s optimism to die down before considering a market entry, as that would signal a true buying opportunity.

Further exacerbating the situation, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index recently plunged to 10, its lowest reading since June 2022, indicating extreme fear among investors.

While in the past, such lows usually came before a market recovery, some analysts, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, have warned that the number one cryptocurrency could drop to the $70,000 level before stabilizing.

In a recent post on X, the crypto investor predicted BTC’s fall below $80,000, suggesting it would happen over the weekend of February 28. “I think we have one more violent wave down below $80k, most likely over the weekend, then crickets for a while,” the Maelstrom CIO noted.

Market Turmoil Continues

At the time of this writing, the broader crypto market had hemorrhaged nearly 9% of its capitalization in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is down 7.4% in the same period and has shed more than 19% from its price over the past seven days.

Solana, XRP, and Ethereum fared worse at that time. SOL is down 27% over one week, XRP has dipped by more than 24%, while ETH lost 23.1% of its value.

Many reasons have been put forward to explain this decline, with some observers pointing at macroeconomic concerns, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as his threat to take similar measures against the European Union.

As traders navigate this turbulent market, one thing is clear: excessive optimism might not be the bullish signal they may have hoped for.