The sign comes from a four-hour chart of XRP's Binance perpetual futures, where an indicator had been in bearish mode for over 2 weeks.

XRP has flashed its first bullish technical signal since November 6, according to crypto analyst CW.

While the development could offer some relief to holders after the recent correction that pushed the Ripple token below $1, it hasn’t confirmed a sustained recovery, especially considering the broader chart structure as well as the price targets of several other market watchers.

XRP Flashes First Bullish Signal Since November 6

“For the first time since shifting to a bearish trend on the 6th, a bullish signal has emerged for $XRP,” CW posted on X. “The trend is shifting.”

Their post featured a 4-hour Binance chart showing XRP recovering slightly after an extended decline that started in late September. When the dip started, the asset had been trading between $1.50 and $1.60, and after selling intensified around November 6, it got kicked down toward the $0.85 to $0.95 region.

As things progressed, chartist Ali Martinez outlined $0.99 as a critical area that bulls needed to defend, but over several days, they failed to do so. As such, Martinez suggested that XRP’s breakdown could already be happening, with major levels sitting between $0.80 and $0.64. He further suggested the asset had to force its way through $0.99 if it wanted to shake off the bearish setup around it.

The newly emerging signal CW identified appears in their chart’s lower indicator panel, which had been in bearish territory for the past two weeks. The analyst also pointed to activity in the spot market as another encouraging sign, with significant net buying of XRP happening on several large exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Coinbase.

At the time of writing, although the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency was still changing hands below the psychological $1 mark, it had gone up by more than 2% in 24 hours. Still, that has done little to reduce the over 27% drop XRP has suffered in the last 30 days or the 54% plunge seen in the past 12 months.

Analysts Remain Divided on XRP’s Recovery Prospects

With XRP struggling to find new strength, EGRAG CRYPTO, one of the token’s most vocal bulls, recently noted that its RSI, which gauges whether an asset has been sold too hard, was in oversold territory. Even so, he advised traders to watch $0.915 for support, with $0.80 also in play if that support breaks.

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The analyst did point out that a bottom couldn’t be confirmed purely on the strength of an oversold RSI alone. According to him, there could first be a relief rally toward $1.20 to $1.25 before one last retest of the lows.

Another market watcher, ChartNerd, says that if XRP defends a “pocket of interest” around $0.90 to $0.70, there’s a possibility it becomes an accumulation base.