Bullish Ripple (XRP) Signals, Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions, and More: Bits Recap, April 24

Ripple’s cross-border token has slightly retraced over the past week, yet certain indicators suggest that it might be transitioning to a bullish trend.

Ethereum (ETH) failed to reach $2,500, and analysts are now divided on its short-term performance. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, with some crypto commentators expecting a price explosion into undiscovered territory in the near future.

XRP Bulls to Regain Control?

The asset’s price has been hovering between $1.40 and $1.50 over the last seven days, currently worth approximately $1.42 (per CoinMarketCap’s data). While this represents a minor 1% decline on a weekly basis, the popular analyst Ali Martinez outlined three factors suggesting that XRP’s structural shift could move from bearish to bullish.

First, he claimed that the SuperTrend indicator has flashed a buy signal for the first time since January. Second, Martinez paid attention to recent whale activity, noting that large investors purchased 300 million XRP last week alone. Such accumulations signal strong conviction from these market participants and could prompt smaller players to follow their lead.

Last but not least, the analyst argued that the amount of XRP held on crypto exchanges continues to decline – a trend often viewed as bullish because it reduces immediate selling pressure.

Martinez made an important disclaimer, stating that the breakout will be validated if the price closes above $1.55 on a daily scale. “The bullish outlook remains intact as long as XRP maintains the $1.30 support zone,” he concluded.

ETH’s Next Targets

The second-largest cryptocurrency surged to almost $2,500 in mid-April, but has since retraced to its current $2,300. The analyst CRYPTOWZRD claimed that breaking above the $2,380 resistance and holding there could open the door to a renewed uptrend, while CryptoTony predicted:

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“A reclaim of $2360 and we can talk a leg up and a safer long entry, but not for now.”

Some industry participants made rather ridiculous forecasts, and it is no surprise that Bitmine’s Tom Lee is among them. He recently envisioned a parabolic ascent to the staggering $250,000. One should keep in mind that Bitmine has been aggressively buying ETH lately and now controls over 4% of the asset’s circulating supply.

What About DOGE?

The OG meme coin has slipped below $0.10, but it remains the 10th-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of around $15 billion. The analyst, using the X moniker Don, recently opined that DOGE has been trading above a certain support zone since 2021, setting the next critical resistance at $0.40. According to him, such a rise could set the stage for a jump to an all-time high of $1.

Other analysts who chipped in lately include Mikybull Crypto and Cryptollica. The former sees Dogecoin “so primed for a big move,” while the latter envisioned a possible explosion to $1.60.

Similar to XRP, DOGE has also attracted the whales who recently scooped up 330 million coins in a few days. As mentioned above, this is a bullish factor that may be a precursor of an incoming rally.