TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) tanked to $85,000 after Trump signed the executive order for the Bitcoin Reserve, but later recovered above $88,000. Analysts eye $150,000 if the price reclaims $97,000.

Market observers predict PI’s rise to $5, $40, or even higher. Meanwhile, Binance’s community vote showed strong support for the token’s potential listing, but the exchange remains silent on the matter.

Ripple (XRP) surged 25% in a week to $2.50, with some industry participants projecting an ambitious rally to $27-$222, despite market cap limitations.

What Could Be Next for BTC?

The primary cryptocurrency has been on a roller coaster in the past week, with its price fluctuating between $78,000 and $95,000. On March 6, Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized at over $90,000 before experiencing more turbulence.

It dipped to around $85,000 after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Analysts have previously warned about a potential “sell the news” scenario, which could be one of the factors contributing to the decline. BTC reclaimed some lost ground in the following hours, currently trading at approximately $88,200 (per CoinGecko’s data).



The enhanced volatility recently has not stopped numerous industry participants from making optimistic predictions about the leading digital asset. The popular X user Ali Martinez recently set a target of $150,000 if BTC reclaims the $97,000 mark.

CRYPTOWZRD chipped in, too, envisioning that a pump above $91,500 could ignite a rally to $100,000 or higher.

PI Price Predictions

The native token of Pi Network has also been subject to bullish forecasts lately. The X user Coinvo maintained that the asset “is bouncing perfectly off the point of control.” The investor assumed that the level stands at $1.58. As of the moment of writing these lines, PI is worth around $1.78, and the last time it dipped below the depicted mark was on March 2.

Other market observers giving their two cents include MOON JEFF and Pi Blockchain. The former believes a rise to $5 is just a matter of time, while the latter predicted that the next wave could send the valuation to $4 or even $40.

Recall that PI saw the light of day two weeks ago and was initially supported by leading exchanges such as OKX, Bitget, MEXC, and others. Binance held a community vote to determine whether to list the asset on its platform. Over 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option, but the company remains silent on the matter.

XRP Price Outlook

Ripple’s native token is among the top-performing well-known cryptocurrencies, with its price soaring by nearly 25% in the past week. It currently trades at roughly $2.50, and many industry participants think the uptrend has yet to reach new dimensions.

Earlier this week, the X user JAVON MARKS claimed that the pattern XRP broke out of in November 2024 mirrors that of 2017. As such, they expect a bull run “greater than many think or even imagine to possible.”

EGRAG CRYPTO also chipped in, envisioning a potential explosion to the $27-$222 range. Such high prices would require XRP’s market capitalization to reach multi-trillion levels, making the forecast implausible (at least as of now).