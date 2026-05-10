BTC, XRP on the Move Amid Trump’s Latest Message on Iran: Details

Bitcoin, Ripple’s token, Solana’s SOL, and several other altcoins made impressive moves over the past few hours, which was rather unexpected given the Sunday market sentiment and lack of major developments.

Interestingly, these recent gains coincided with Donald Trump’s latest message on Iran.

The statement on Truth Social from the POTUS reads that Iran has been “playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years.” He also placed significant blame on former President Barack Obama, saying the situation hit “pay dirt” during his time in office.

“He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it. They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck.”

After also blaming Joe Biden, Trump said Iran will be laughing no longer at the USA. This statement comes after reports that Iran had sent their response to the US’s latest peace proposal. However, there’s no further information as of press time regarding the actual decision.

As mentioned above, many crypto assets are in the green now. Bitcoin’s gains are among the most modest, but the asset still tapped $81,600. XRP has stolen the show from the larger-cap alts, surging by over 5% daily to a multi-week peak of just over $1.50.

SOL has risen to almost $100 after a 3.5% daily increase, ETH is well above $2,350, and ADA has gained over 5% to sit close to $0.29.