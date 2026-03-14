BTC Wobbles at $70K as France Deploys Ships to Hormuz and Trump Rejects Peace Deal Attempt (Report)

Meanwhile, Russia reportedly became the first country to send aid to Iran since the war began.

Bitcoin’s price moves continue to be quite muted despite the most recent developments on the rapidly increasing Middle East tension. After today’s big strikes against a key Iranian island, Trump urged numerous countries to send military ships to defend the oil export through the Strait of Hormuz, and France was among the first to respond positively.

At the same time, Oman officials said they tried to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran, but to no avail.

France Sends Ships

CryptoPotato reported earlier on Saturday that the US military carried out a targeted operation against Iran’s Kharg Island, which the POTUS described as “the most powerful bombing raids in Middle East history.” However, he added that the US intentionally did not attack any oil infrastructure but threatened to do so if Iran interferes in any way with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hours later, Trump urged other countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, to send “Warships” to the region to ensure the Strait remains open and safe. Reports from minutes ago suggested that France concurred with the US President’s message, sending 10 warships to the region. However, the UK has refused to deploy any military aircraft carriers as of press time.

In a separate development on the matter, The Kobeissi Letter reported that Russia has become the first nation to aid Iran in some official way after the war began, sending 13 tons of medical aid.

No Peace Deal Yet

Another report that just came out indicated that officials from Oman have “reached out to the US in an attempt to broker a peace deal with Iran,” but the US President declined.

Some of the details on the matter suggest that Oman has tried “multiple times” to open a line of communication, but the White House was “not interested.” According to a cited senior official from the Trump administration, the President is “focused on pressing ahead with the war.”

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BREAKING: Oman has reached out to the US in an attempt to broker a peace deal with Iran, but President Trump declined, per Reuters. Details include: 1. Oman has tried “multiple times” to open a line of communication, but the White House is “not interested” 2. A senior White… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 14, 2026

Bitcoin’s price continues to be unaffected by these developments, trading above $70,000 as of press time. However, the asset has historically dumped after most financial markets open on late Sunday and early Monday.