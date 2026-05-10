BTC vs. ETH vs. XRP ETFs: Which Pulled the Most Money Last Week?

The leader was quite obvious but let's break down the numbers.

Crypto prices marked gains over the past week, including a multi-month high for the market leader, and some of the reasons are the return of demand for spot ETFs tracking their performance.

Here are the precise numbers from last week: the big gainers and those who didn’t see any action.

BTC ETFs: The Winner

The first and largest crypto ETFs were the undisputed leaders in terms of attracting funds last week, despite the rough ending. The financial vehicles saw net inflows of $532 million on Monday, $467 million on Tuesday, and $46 million on Wednesday when the asset peaked at almost $83,000.

Its price momentum began to fade at the end of the business week, coinciding with substantial net outflows of $277 million on Thursday and $146 million on Friday. Nevertheless, the total weekly inflow stood at an impressive $622.75 million, up from the previous week’s $154 million.

The cumulative total net inflows have risen to well over $59 billion as of Friday’s market close.

ETH ETFs Follow Suit

The spot Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, had only one day in the red, but it was painful. After pulling $61 million on Monday, $97.6 million on Tuesday, $11.6 million on Wednesday, and a more modest $3.6 million on Friday, the funds saw a significant withdrawal of over $103.5 million on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data.

Nevertheless, the week ended well in the green, with net inflows of over $70 million. However, it still couldn’t offset the losses seen from the previous week, which ended on May 1, when investors pulled out over $82 million from the funds.

You may also like:

The cumulative net inflows into the spot ETH ETFs remain above $12 billion since their inception in mid-2024.

XRP ETFs and Some Honorable Mentions

The funds tracking Ripple’s cross-border token didn’t have a single day in the red last week, but Thursday was a no-action day with $0.00 reportable flows. Investors inserted nearly $4 million on Monday, over $11 million on Tuesday, $13 million on Wednesday, and $6 million on Friday.

The week ended with more than $34 million in net inflows, which is significantly more impressive than the minor $35K in net outflows during the previous week. The total net flows are up to another all-time high of $1.32 billion.

The honorable mentions are the SOL ETFs, which saw almost $40 million in net inflows last week, while the LINK and DOGE ETFs gained somewhere around $1 million each.