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BTC vs. ETH vs. XRP ETFs: Which Pulled the Most Money Last Week?

The leader was quite obvious but let's break down the numbers.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Crypto prices marked gains over the past week, including a multi-month high for the market leader, and some of the reasons are the return of demand for spot ETFs tracking their performance.

Here are the precise numbers from last week: the big gainers and those who didn’t see any action.

BTC ETFs: The Winner

The first and largest crypto ETFs were the undisputed leaders in terms of attracting funds last week, despite the rough ending. The financial vehicles saw net inflows of $532 million on Monday, $467 million on Tuesday, and $46 million on Wednesday when the asset peaked at almost $83,000.

Its price momentum began to fade at the end of the business week, coinciding with substantial net outflows of $277 million on Thursday and $146 million on Friday. Nevertheless, the total weekly inflow stood at an impressive $622.75 million, up from the previous week’s $154 million.

The cumulative total net inflows have risen to well over $59 billion as of Friday’s market close.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Net Flows. Source: SoSoValue
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Net Flows. Source: SoSoValue

ETH ETFs Follow Suit

The spot Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, had only one day in the red, but it was painful. After pulling $61 million on Monday, $97.6 million on Tuesday, $11.6 million on Wednesday, and a more modest $3.6 million on Friday, the funds saw a significant withdrawal of over $103.5 million on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data.

Nevertheless, the week ended well in the green, with net inflows of over $70 million. However, it still couldn’t offset the losses seen from the previous week, which ended on May 1, when investors pulled out over $82 million from the funds.

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The cumulative net inflows into the spot ETH ETFs remain above $12 billion since their inception in mid-2024.

Spot Ethereum ETF Flows. Source: SoSoValue
Spot Ethereum ETF Flows. Source: SoSoValue

XRP ETFs and Some Honorable Mentions

The funds tracking Ripple’s cross-border token didn’t have a single day in the red last week, but Thursday was a no-action day with $0.00 reportable flows. Investors inserted nearly $4 million on Monday, over $11 million on Tuesday, $13 million on Wednesday, and $6 million on Friday.

The week ended with more than $34 million in net inflows, which is significantly more impressive than the minor $35K in net outflows during the previous week. The total net flows are up to another all-time high of $1.32 billion.

Spot XRP ETF Inflows. Source: SoSoValue
Spot XRP ETF Inflows. Source: SoSoValue

The honorable mentions are the SOL ETFs, which saw almost $40 million in net inflows last week, while the LINK and DOGE ETFs gained somewhere around $1 million each.

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Bitcoin ETF Real World Assets (RWA)
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.