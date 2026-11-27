Most altcoins are actually well in the green on a weekly scale, but that's not the entire picture.

Although it wasn’t a full business week in the United States, there are major developments that we need to discuss in this market update, including some macro news that rattled the markets.

But first, let’s rewind the clock to last Friday, at the time of our previous market recap. BTC’s nosedive was quite spectacular as the asset had already dipped below $60,000. However, it managed to remain above the July bottom and plunged to a more modest 4.5-month low. This changed on Saturday morning, though.

In another untypically volatile trading session for the 24/7-tradable asset, the bears took complete control of the market and initiated a major leg down that culminated in a nosedive to $55,000. This broke the July floor at $57,700, and BTC dumped to its lowest price since September 2024.

It rebounded swiftly on the same day and climbed to $61,000, thus hitting short traders as well. It slipped to $59,000 on Sunday before it climbed to $61,000 on Monday morning. Then came the big news about Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, which propelled major rallies across all markets.

Bitcoin jumped to $64,500, which meant that it had added almost $10,000 in just over 48 hours. However, the subsequent rejection was quite painful as well, pushing the cryptocurrency to $57,100 on Wednesday, shortly after the release of the October PCE data, which showed inflation is a problem on all fronts.

The bulls managed to step up and drove the asset to $62,000 earlier today. However, bitcoin tanked once again when US trading hours opened to just under $59,000. It has recovered some ground since then, but its rather painful fight for the $60,000 resistance continues as of press time.

The weekly scale is a lot more favorable for assets like DOGE, LINK, NEAR, BCH, UNI, ADA, and LTC, as a few of them have marked gains of up to 10%. In contrast, XMR has dumped by almost 10%, while RAIN has slumped by over 35%.

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Market Data

Market Cap: $2.125T | 24H Vol: $64B | BTC Dominance: 57.1%

BTC: $60,250 (+0.85%) | ETH: $1,680 (+1.6%) | XRP: $0.95 (+3.9%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Ethereum’s Much-Awaited Glamsterdam Upgrade Finally Gets a December Test Date. The big industry-wise news came at the end of the week, when Ethereum developers set December 16 for the Glamsterdam testnet activation, after addressing concerns over potential impacts on existing smart contracts.

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Peter Schiff’s Thanksgiving Bragging Backfires. BTC’s price is down hard, as explained above, which means one thing for certain: Peter Schiff is bashing. However, his favorite asset has not performed all that well either, which opened a heated debate on X about both of their potential.

Scott Aaronson Is ‘Virtually Certain’ OpenAI or Anthropic Has Cryptography ‘Bombshells’. Major cryptography breakthrough rumors at AI Labs could threaten RSA and ECC encryption systems, warned analysts, which prompted further concerns over online security and financial transactions. Computer scientist Scott Aaronson claims reliable sources suggested a polynomial-time algorithm for factoring large numbers may already exist.

Ukraine Passes Bill to Legalize Bitcoin and Crypto, Sets 18% Tax on Gains. Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine’s parliament legalized the crypto market, passing bill number 10225-d with 271 votes. It now awaits presidential approval.

FinCEN Confirms Hack: What It Could Mean for US Crypto Exchanges. Treasury Department’s FinCEN took several systems offline after an unauthorized intruder accessed its data. This raised concerns about the security of financial intelligence across sectors, including crypto.

Bitcoin’s Longest Bear Market Is Here, But Grayscale Says Crypto May Be Oversold. So it’s not a bull-market correction. Grayscale research said that despite the prolonged bear market, which has reached new records, Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain strong, while the AI sector’s uncertainty could influence the next big market move.

Charts

This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid – click here for the complete price analysis.