BTC Stopped at $82K as Strong US Jobs Report Shakes Markets, Strategy Resumes Buying: Weekly Recap

It was another eventful week in the cryptocurrency markets as August closed, with BTC ending in the green for the first time during a bear market, further signaling a major shift in sentiment. However, Friday’s jobs report flipped the script again.

Before we dive into all of that, let’s rewind the clock by a week and see what the landscape was last Friday. Despite briefly surging past $81,000 on a couple of occasions, BTC was quickly halted and driven south to just under $80,000. Most altcoins, though, produced major weekly gains.

The rejection at the time came after the hawkish stance taken by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, and the leg down drove BTC to just under $77,000 on Saturday morning. However, the asset rebounded swiftly and tapped $79,000 on Sunday. Another leg down to $77,000 took place on Monday morning as the US and Iran initiated new attacks against each other.

The primary cryptocurrency remained volatile in the following few days, but was contained in a relatively tight range between $76,400 and $79,000. It last tested the upper boundary on Wednesday morning, and the bulls managed to defend it. The subsequent leg up came on Thursday and was significantly more successful.

Bitcoin broke out of its $79,000 barrier and surged past $80,000. It kept going during the early hours on Friday and jumped to $82,400 for the first time since mid-May. Although it was stopped there, it remained above $81,000 until earlier today, when the much stronger-than-expected US jobs report came out.

BTC slumped immediately by two grand as the general assumption is that the Fed will be more inclined to raise the hikes at the end of the month. The weekly performance shows a few clear winners – ZEC has gained 20%, and it even surpassed $1,000 earlier today, XMR is up by 10%, while UNI has rocketed by almost 40%.

Market Data

Market Cap: $2.775T | 24H Vol: $121B | BTC Dominance: 57.6%

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BTC: $79,270 (-0.35%) | ETH: $2,450 (-2.5%) | XRP: $1.39 (-1.5%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Strategy Is Buying Bitcoin Again After 2-Month Pause: Here’s How Much. Monday began with a bang as the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC resumed its purchases for the first time in over two months, accumulating 4,603 BTC for $370 million. The problem for the company is that it sold at low prices only to buy back at much higher levels.

Gold Just Erased All Its August Gains – Bitcoin Is Holding Up Better at $77K. The precious metal exploded alongside BTC in the middle of August, hitting $4,700 for the first time in months. However, it lost all gains, even dipping below its starting price of $4,360 earlier this week. In contrast, BTC is up by roughly 25% even after today’s correction.

Arthur Hayes Says Ignore Warsh and Watch EUR/JPY for Bitcoin’s Next Move. BitMEX’s former CEO believes the Fed and Kevin Warsh are not the most important factors to determine BTC’s next move. Instead, he urged investors to pay more attention to the euro-yen exchange rate.

Trezor Breach Is Much Bigger Than Initially Thought: Another 67,000 Customers Exposed. The hardware wallet manufacturer admitted today that the ShipMonk breach was significantly more worrisome than initially believed. Its latest update showed that the actual number of affected US customers from the data leaks is over 80,000, not 13,689.

Bitcoin Makes History With First-Ever Green August During a Bear Market. As mentioned above, bitcoin ended August in a highly unexpected manner. History suggested that the asset wouldn’t enjoy the eighth month of the year, but reality was much different. BTC closed with a near-25% surge for the first time in bear market years.

Bitcoin Is Back Above $80,000, But Fidelity Says the Bear Market May Not Be Over Yet. The flagship digital asset surged past $80,000, as explained earlier, but analysts at Fidelity weren’t convinced BTC is out of the woods. They outlined some historical references and determined that the bear market might not be over yet.

Charts

This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid – click here for the complete price analysis.