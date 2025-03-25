Bitcoin’s price movements to the upside were stopped ahead of the $89,000 resistance, and the asset now sits about two grand lower.

Some altcoins, such as DOGE and ADA, have charted notable gains over the past 24 hours but the day belongs to Cronos (CRO).

BTC Stopped at $89K

It was just a week ago, last Tuesday when BTC’s price struggled to remain above $81,000 after a $3,000 daily drop. However, it defended that level and spiked above $87,000 just a day later, following the conclusion of the second FOMC meeting for the year and Brad Garlinghouse’s triumphant announcement regarding the lawsuit between his company and the SEC.

Nevertheless, bitcoin failed to maintain its run and was pushed south to around $84,000 where it spent the next few days. The first signs of a recovery came late on Sunday when BTC started to regain traction. This culminated on Monday with a surge to just under $89,000, but these factors stopped the asset from reclaiming that level.

BTC slipped below $87,000 in the following hours but now stands above that line. Its market capitalization has risen to over $1.730 trillion, but its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is down to 58.3% on CG.

CRO Skyrockets

Perhaps the biggest news in the crypto community in the past 24 hours came from Crypto.com. The exchange announced a partnership with Trump’s media company – Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), to launch several ETFs and ETPs. Naturally, CRO’s price shot up by up to 40% at one point.

Dogecoin is also in the green today, although in a much more modest manner. DOGE has risen by nearly 6% and sits above $0.185. ADA, SOL, BNB, LINK, XLM, HBAR, and SHIB are with minor gains as well.

In contrast, ETH, XRP, TRX, TON, and LEO have marked insignificant losses.

The total crypto market cap has remained essentially at the same spot as yesterday at $2.970 trillion on CG.