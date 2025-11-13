BTC Steadies Over $100K: Sign of Maturity While ‘Moonvember’ Buzz Builds

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly jumped to $104,000 on Thursday after a dip back below $101,000 mid-week. The recovery comes as the broader market continues to absorb the lingering bearish sentiment from October, which has spilled over into November. The market remains in a consolidation phase, as a result of low volatility and cautious investor activity.

However, analysts suggest that this sideways movement reflects a period of structural adjustment rather than renewed weakness, as traders await stronger catalysts to confirm the next directional move.

Structural Maturity, Not Weakness

Crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr believes Bitcoin’s current phase signals structural maturity rather than weakness. He noted that the decline in the Average Directional Index (ADX) peak values, all the way from 78% to 32%, does not indicate market capitulation but is a pivot from speculative trading to a more institutionally driven model.

In the era of Bitcoin ETFs, Adler explained, the traditional four-year cycle is losing its dominance as impulsive rallies give way to longer consolidation phases and steadier price action.

With Bitcoin currently hovering between $100,000 and $110,000, the analyst highlighted that the ADX balance (+DI/−DI) reflects a market awaiting an internal catalyst, alongside weakening selling pressure from long-term holders and rising volatility in futures markets.

‘Moonvember’ Buzz

Echoing a similar take, Ignacio Aguirre, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget, expressed optimism about the growing “Moonvember” sentiment surrounding Bitcoin. In a statement to CryptoPotato, Aguirre described BTC’s current sideways movement as a healthy consolidation following recent volatility.

He highlighted that November has historically been one of the strongest months for the crypto market and that upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could play a crucial role in boosting liquidity and reigniting investor confidence. Aguirre added that improved liquidity conditions are likely to enhance risk appetite across digital assets, potentially setting the stage for a significant breakout.

“We’re optimistic about the growing ‘Moonvember’ buzz. Combined with the seasonality tailwind and growing institutional appetite, this backdrop sets the stage for a meaningful breakout that could fuel broader innovation in blockchain and digital assets. Key catalysts remain clearer regulatory frameworks, substantial institutional inflows via ETFs, and global macro shifts such as sustained lower interest rates, each of which would support long-term ecosystem expansion and mainstream adoption.”

Beyond market sentiment and institutional flows, Bitcoin’s underlying network fundamentals also show no immediate signs of miner stress. Alphractal founder Joao Wedson recently said that Bitcoin’s “Hash Rate Momentum Score” remains positive with an upward-trending 90-day moving average. Wedson noted this indicates improving network security and steady confidence among miners despite recent market fluctuations.