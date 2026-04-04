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BTC Sees Mild Volatility as Trump Escalates With 48-Hour Iran Warning

The POTUS said 'all hell will reign down' on Iran.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Bitcoin’s calmness saw a brief and minor break as the asset jumped by several hundred dollars to near $67,600 for the first time since Thursday after Trump’s latest warning against Iran.

The US President gave the Middle Eastern country 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or “all hell will reign down on them.”

What’s particularly interesting about this reiteration of the previous 10-day warning is the fact that it expires at 10:05 AM ET on Monday, April 6. That would be just 35 minutes after Wall Street had opened for trading after a 3-day weekend.

The analysts at The Kobeissi Letter believe this statement increases the likelihood that the next 48 hours will be “highly eventful.”

While the US stock market is closed now, the cryptocurrency space is not. The 24/7-hour trading industry typically tends to react to such statements immediately, but this particular one couldn’t really shake BTC.

The largest digital asset traded at around $67,000, where it has been for the past day or so, and jumped slightly to $67,600 before it was stopped.

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Most larger-cap alts are in a similar state, with ETH trading at $2,050, and XRP is just inches above $1.30.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price Donald Trump Iran
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.