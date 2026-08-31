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BTC Recovers Swiftly and Eyes $79K Again, XMR Surges Above $500: Market Watch

In contrast to XMR, POL, PUMP, RAIN, and TRUMP have plunged hard over the past 24 hours.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin began the new business week with a dip below $77,000 as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated amid new attacks, but has since managed to shrug off the losses.

The same cannot be said about most larger-cap alts. ETH is still struggling at $2,500, while BNB is below $700. XRP has seemingly lost the $1.40 support. XMR is among the few exceptions.

BTC Rebounds

After gaining $15,000 in 48 hours, bitcoin was due for a correction last weekend and dropped below $75,500. However, the bulls quickly resumed control of the market and initiated a couple of major legs up as the previous business week progressed, driving the asset to $81,000 and $81,500, respectively.

This meant that BTC had reached its highest price tag in over three months. However, its attempt on Thursday was met with a sharp rejection, perhaps due to the hawkish stance taken by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh during the Friday speech at Jackson Hole, and bitcoin slumped to under $77,000.

It managed to rebound over the weekend and even climbed past $79,000. However, then came the new attacks in the Middle East, and the cryptocurrency dipped to just under $77,000 on Monday morning.

It has reacted swiftly by recovering nearly two grand ahead of another major macro week. As a result, it trades close to $79,000 once again, with its market cap jumping back to $1.580 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has rocketed to over 58.5% on CG.

BTCUSD August 31. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD August 31. Source: TradingView

XMR Pumps

Monero’s XMR is today’s top performer, having surged by almost 10% to well over $520. UNI and MNT follow suit, with increases of 6-7%. In contrast, most other large-cap alts remain in the red.

ETH is still just under $2,500, BNB has failed to reclaim $690, while XRP, despite the major ETF inflows from last week, is well below $1.40. SOL, TRX, HYPE, and DOGE are down by up to 2.5%, while RAIN has plummeted by 8.6% to $0.016. PUMP is the other big loser today, slumping by 9% to $0.0044.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has recovered over $50 billion since this morning’s low and is up to $2.7 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 31. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 31. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.