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BTC Recovers From Sub-$77K Dip, XRP Drops Below $1.40: Weekend Watch

The total crypto market cap shed over $80 billion after the Jackson Hole speech by Kevin Warsh.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin’s price rally that drove it past $81,000 on a couple of occasions in the past week came to a halt after the hawkish stance by the new Fed Chair displayed yesterday, and the asset slipped to a five-day low of under $77,000.

Most altcoins followed suit, posting 3-5% daily declines. Ripple’s XRP, which recently peaked at $1.70, initiated another leg down, dropping below $1.40.

BTC Dips Below $77K

The primary cryptocurrency’s explosion that began on August 19 took it from under $65,000 to almost $80,000 in 48 hours last week, where it finally faced some resistance and slipped to $75,500 during the previous weekend. However, the bulls quickly regained control and pushed the asset north as the new business week began.

At first, BTC challenged the $80,000 level, which the bears managed to defend initially, but buyers were more persistent and drove bitcoin above it to $81,000 on Tuesday morning. It couldn’t keep climbing and retraced to $79,000 on Wednesday.

The bulls returned in full force on Thursday and Friday morning, pushing the cryptocurrency to another 15-week high of $81,500. Nevertheless, BTC was rejected once again, and the Jackson Hole speech didn’t bring any positives. Shortly after its conclusion, the hawkish stance by Warsh resulted in another leg down for bitcoin, dipping below $77,000 within an hour or so.

Although it has rebounded slightly to over that level now, bitcoin is still more than 2% down on the day. Its market cap has declined to $1.555 trillion, while its dominance over the alts remains above 57%.

BTCUSD August 29. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD August 29. Source: TradingView

Alts Back in Red

Ethereum is down by almost 3% in the past 24 hours as it was rejected at $2,500 once again and now sits at $2,430. BNB has slipped further away from the $700 level, now trading beneath $690. XRP tanked from $1.45 to $1.38 as of now, following a 3.2% daily drop.

SOL, DOGE, LINK, XLM, and HYPE have produced similar losses, while BCH has slumped by more than 7% to under $250. RAIN and XMR are among the few alts with slight gains today.

The total crypto market cap has decreased by $80 billion from yesterday’s top to $2.720 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 29. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview August 29. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.