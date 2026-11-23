The past few weeks were quite volatile and mostly brutal for bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, and the following several days are expected to deliver more fluctuations based on some key macro events.

Although the week will be shorter than usual because of Thanksgiving, fresh business-activity data, consumer confidence, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge are likely to shake the market up again.

PMIs and Consumer Confidence to Kick Things Off

The first important readings arrive on Monday, when S&P Global publishes its preliminary November Manufacturing and Services PMIs. These surveys offer an early look at business activity across two major areas of the US economy. Stronger-than-expected numbers could reinforce the argument that economic growth remains resilient enough for the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy tight, and vice versa.

This matters for bitcoin because the recent crash from over $80,000 to $55,000 in a matter of weeks was largely due to the combination of stubborn inflation, higher borrowing costs, and broader risk-off selling.

The Conference Board releases November Consumer Confidence on Tuesday after October’s report showed an improvement in consumers’ assessment of current business conditions and the broader labor market. Although expectations remained relatively cautious, the November release could provide another indication of whether households are becoming more concerned about the economy.

Key Events This Week: 1. November S&P Global Services PMI data – Monday 2. November S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data – Monday 3. November Consumer Confidence data – Tuesday 4. October PCE Inflation data – Wednesday 5. US Q3 2026 GDP data – Wednesday 6. October New Home Sales data – Wednesday 7. US Markets Closed, Happy Thanksgiving! – Thursday A short but eventful week ahead. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 22, 2026

Big Hitters

Wednesday is expected to be the biggest day as the Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the October Personal Income and Outlays report, which includes the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the PCE Price Index. It will arrive just a few weeks after hotter CPI and PPI reports renewed concerns that inflation is too difficult to contain.

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The BEA will also release its second estimate of Q3 GDP and corporate profits on the same day, which is likely to turn Wednesday into an extremely important and volatile day. Strong growth alongside persistent inflation could strengthen the case for further tightening. In contrast, slowing growth and cooler price pressure would be considered more supportive for risk assets.

US stock markets will close on Thursday for Thanksgiving, while BTC will continue trading around the clock. As we witnessed this weekend, lower traditional-market participation and thinner liquidity could exaggerate crypto moves, particularly after a volatile period like the current one.