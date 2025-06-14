Bitcoin’s price experienced substantial volatility yesterday when Israel struck Iran, but the asset has remained a lot calmer today when the roles reversed.

Many altcoins have started to recover from the Friday crash, including HYPE, which has risen back above $42.

BTC Calm Despite Attacks

The business week started on the right foot for BTC as the asset broke out of last weekend’s consolidation range and shot above $110,000 on Monday. Although it was stopped there, it managed to remain close to that level for the next couple of days.

More positive news emerged on Wednesday, including a trade deal between the US and China as well as better-than-expected CPI data, but BTC failed to maintain its run. Just the opposite, it lost some ground and went back down to under $107,000.

The bulls took it north to $108,500 on Thursday, but the geopolitical tension in the Middle East skyrocketed that night as Israel fired countless missiles against Iran, killing over 70 people in the process. Bitcoin’s prices reacted immediately with a price plunge that drove it south by over five grand since Thursday’s peak to under $103,000.

Nevertheless, it recovered some ground on Friday and even challenged $106,000 at one point. It couldn’t breach that level but still trades above $105,000 now, which is somewhat surprising as Iran retaliated against Israel last night. Still, there are some warning signs about its future price trajectory if it fails to remain above $100,000.

For now, though, its market cap has jumped to almost $2.1 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is at 61.5%.

Alts Rebound

Most altcoins suffered yesterday but are with minor gains on a daily scale. Ethereum has returned above $2,500 after a small increase, while Ripple’s cross-border token has defended the $2.15 support. SOL, DOGE, ADA, and AVAX are also slightly in the green, while BCH and SHIB have posted more impressive gains.

However, HYPE has stolen the show once again from the larger-cap alts, having surged by almost 8%. As a result, the asset now trades close to its all-time high of roughly $43. Other notable gainers from the past day include WBT, Fartcoin, PI, and ICP.

The total crypto market cap has recovered over $60 billion and is back to $3.4 trillion on CG.