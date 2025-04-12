Bitcoin’s price actions took a turn for the better in the past few days, and the asset jumped to $84,000 for the first time in about a week.

The altcoins have also charted impressive gains over the last 24 hours, with SOL emerging as the top performer from the largest 10 alts.

BTC Eyes $84K

It was another wild trading week in the cryptocurrency space, mostly due to US President Trump’s ongoing Trade War with multiple countries. We talked a lot about the moves he made, the retaliation, as well as how each development caused substantial volatility in the market, you can check that here.

Overall, BTC’s weekly low was quite painful. It came on Monday (and was almost mimicked on Wednesday) when the asset plunged to a five-month low of just over $74,000. Thus, it had dropped by $14,000 since the previous Wednesday.

However, the cryptocurrency reacted well to the tariff pause against nearly every country (aside from China, when the situation escalated) and jumped above $82,000 on Wednesday evening. Perhaps driven by the favorable US CPI data for March, bitcoin kept climbing and tapped $84,000 on Friday and earlier on Saturday for the first time since the previous weekend.

It now stands close to that level, with its market cap rising to $1.660 trillion on CG, and its dominance over the alts at 60.5%.

SOL Rises

Most altcoins have turned green today, and the larger caps are led by Solana’s native token. SOL has gained around 6% and now sits close to $125 after slipping into two-digit territory earlier this week.

Ethereum stands at $1,600, XRP is well above the coveted $2 support, DOGE is up by 3.5%, while TRX has tapped $0.25. In contrast, TON and HBAR are with minor losses.

PI has gained the most from the top 50 alts, having surged by 12% and trading above $0.65. ONDO follows suit with a 6% increase.

The total crypto market cap is up by over $50 billion overnight to $2.745 trillion on CG.