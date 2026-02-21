BTC Price Taps $68K Despite Tariff Fiasco, ETC Skyrockets 15% Daily: Weekend Watch

Aside from ETC, the other notable gainers today include FIL, NEAR, and ARB.

Bitcoin’s price felt some volatility after yesterday’s developments on the tariff front, but ultimately recovered from the dip and now sits around $68,000.

Most larger-cap alts are with minor gains today, while DOT, UNI, and NEAR have emerged as the top performers from this cohort of assets.

BTC Above $68K

The primary cryptocurrency rallied unexpectedly last weekend after it defended the $65,000 support. The bulls initiated a leg up that drove the asset to almost $71,000 for the first time in about a week. However, that was another short-lived attempt, and BTC quickly started to lose value during the business week.

It was stopped once again at $70,000 on Monday, and the next few days brought some more pain. The aulmination took place on Thursday when the bears pushed bitcoin down to $65,600. Its reaction was positive at this point, and it quickly rebounded by three grand.

More volatility ensued on Friday after the US Supreme Court ruled that some of Trump’s tariffs were illegal. The POTUS responded immediately and imposed an additional 10% global tariff on top of the existing ones. BTC dropped by $2,000 in minutes, but recovered just as quickly, and now trades above $68,000 once again.

Its market capitalization has climbed above $1.360 trillion, while its dominance over the alts on CG stands close to 56.5%.

ETC Pumps

ETH, XRP, SOL, and TRX have all posted minor gains of under 1% daily. As a result, Ethereum continues to struggle below $2,000, while XRP is close to $1.45. BCH and HYPE have marked more impressive gains from the larger caps.

Even more impressive price increases come from DOT, UNI, and NEAR, with gains of up to 8% in the case of Near Protocol’s native token. Nevertheless, Ethereum Classic has soared the most today, rocketing by 16% to $9.7. FIL and ARB follow suit.

The total crypto market cap has reclaimed the $2.4 trillion mark on CG and is up to $2.415 trillion as of press time.