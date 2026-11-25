The hits on bitcoin keep on coming, with the latest arriving minutes ago in the form of new inflation data presented by the PCE index.

The metric showed that inflation rose by 3.8% in October, which actually matched expectations. The problem is that this was the second-highest reading since April 2023.

Moreover, core PCE inflation jumped to 3.3%, which was slightly above the anticipated 3.2%. This is the third consecutive inflation data reading for October, after the release of the CPI and PPI indexes earlier this month, showing that inflation continues to be far above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Consequently, the odds for the central bank to hike rates during the last FOMC meeting of the year in a few weeks have risen further to almost 100%.

Bitcoin’s price, as usual, reacted with an immediate dip, going to $58,000 for the first time since the Saturday crash. The cryptocurrency had to endure another blow earlier today after reports emerged that US President Donald Trump is preparing a fresh wave of tariffs against numerous major US trading partners.