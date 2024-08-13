Bitcoin’s price went toward $60,000 yesterday and even surpassed it briefly, but the bears took control once again and pushed the asset below that line.

The altcoins are untypically sluggish on a daily scale, with most, aside from ETH and BNB, in the red.

BTC Stopped at $60K

After the highly volatile and painful start of the previous business week, bitcoin started to recover some of the recently lost ground and jumped from under $49,500 (on Monday) to almost $63,000 by Friday. However, it failed to maintain its run and started to lose value gradually.

The weekend was a lot less eventful than the previous one, and BTC stood primarily at around $61,000. Once Monday arrived, though, the bears came out of the woods again and pushed the cryptocurrency south to just under $58,000.

Nevertheless, the massive crash from the previous Monday didn’t transpire, and bitcoin started to recover some ground. In fact, it even surpassed $60,000 but was once again stopped there and pushed back down to its current position of around $59,000.

Its market capitalization has increased slightly to just under $1.170 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is at 53.6%.

ETH, BNB With Minor Gains

Ethereum and Binance Coin are among the few altcoins in the green today. Both assets are up by around 2% to $2,640 and $520, respectively. In contrast, SOL, XRP, ADA, TRX, AVAX, SHIB, and DOT have all charted insignificant losses.

SATS has gained the most from the top 100 alts, having surged by 18% in the past day. In contrast, TAO and WIF have lost the most value. The former is down by 6%, while the popular meme coin has declined by 5%.

The cumulative market capitalization of all crypto assets has added under $20 billion since yesterday and is just shy of $2.180 trillion.